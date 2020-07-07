Troy Calhoun stood unique among the state’s football coaches in his approach to the possibility of pushing the football season back to the spring.
“We may reach a point where that is best,” the Air Force coach said. “We may reach a point where that’s best educationally, too.
“That’s something to which we must be open-minded.”
Calhoun’s comments came in an entirely different Sports Corp. College Football Coaches Update setting Tuesday afternoon. The event generally brings the state’s college coaches together in a hotel ballroom over lunch. This time it was held over Zoom, with new coaches Karl Dorrell at Colorado and Steve Addazio at Colorado State joining Calhoun, CSU-Pueblo mainstay John Wristen and new Northern Colorado hire Ed McCaffrey talking with moderator Ryan Kaufman of 1300 AM.
While most of the topics covered were the new coaches settling in and the offseason deaths of assistant coaches at CSU-Pueblo (Donnell Leomiti) and Northern Colorado (Zach Hoffpauir), the conversation naturally veered toward complications that have arisen because of COVID-19.
Most coaches pushed hard for the resumption of life as usual as soon as it can safely be done. All coaches mentioned that players are back on campus and working out under safe guidelines. McCaffrey noted that players would benefit from playing from a mental and physical health standpoint.
But Dorrell acknowledged that CU athletic director Rick George told him Monday night a spring season is being discussed at the administration levels.
“There’s been every type of model that we’ve talked about for the fall,” Dorrell said, noting that most of his staff discussions have centered on a shortened fall season that includes seven to 10 games.
Calhoun has, for months, talked about a spring season as a contingency. He said he could potentially see benefit in fully freezing the semester at the academy and pushing everything back, graduating the 2021 class in December. In Calhoun's case, this would bring the added benefit of getting an extra season out of a senior class that would then largely be able to use a redshirt season that was pocketed when the players were freshmen but would otherwise not be able to be used within the academy’s eight-semester time frame.
The Air Force coach also stuck to many of his common refrains. One analyst lists Air Force as one of the bottom three teams in the nation in terms of returning production, while most note that among his returners are a two-year starting quarterback, a 1,000-yard rusher, two standout offensive linemen, the team’s leading tackler and three other starters on defense. Calhoun went with the half-empty approach.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever gone into a season that required more of a total makeover as we do with this one,” Calhoun said, noting once again that the goal for this season is to see how many seniors his team can graduate.
That he would say that was not in doubt, as he says it every year. When that graduation may be, and when the 2020 season may be, remains very much in doubt.