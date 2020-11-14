There were a few high-powered pickup basketball games in Colorado Springs this past spring when much of the state was in shutdown mode.
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado, a Vista Ridge grad, returned home in March and didn’t return to Laramie, Wyo., until late May. In his time in Colorado Springs he connected with Colorado’s D’Shawn Schwartz, a Sand Creek graduate, and Sierra product CJ Jennings of St. Martin’s University to sharpen their skills.
“I just tried to find an outside hoop and do what I could,” said Maldonado, who faced a 14-day quarantine upon returning to Wyoming where he was limited to workouts in his room.
Maldonado, a redshirt junior, and Schwartz, a senior, share the same local trainer so they frequently interact when they’re back in Colorado Springs.
Maldonado earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors last year, leading the Cowboys in scoring (15.8 ppg) and rebounds (5.8 rpg). He acknowledged considering transferring when Wyoming changed coaches this past offseason, but has remained during the transition to coach Jeff Linder.
Schwartz scored 9.8 points per game for Colorado in 2019-20.
“It’s been an interesting offseason, given the circumstances,” Schwartz said. “Just trying to get my work in the best I could and stay focused.”
Cheyenne Mountain product could make quick impact at New Mexico
New Mexico basketball has endured one of the most challenging preseasons in the nation, with local ordinances limiting the Lobos to three practices thus far with a potential opener less than two weeks away.
Despite those limitations, Cheyenne Mountain graduate Javonte Johnson could be in line to crack New Mexico’s starting lineup immediately.
The NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to winter athletes removed any doubt the Lobos would not redshirt Johnson in what figures to be stop-and-start season, but coach Paul Weir said that wouldn’t have been an issue with Johnson because of the way he has looked since arriving in Albuquerque.
“When he got here, I think we all realized right away that he’s above that,” Weir said. “We’re excited about him.”
Former Air Force coach Pilipovich fitting in
Because the Lobos have scarcely practiced, former Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich hasn’t had many opportunities on the practice floor as an assistant with his new team. However, Weir said that hasn’t kept Pilipovich from making his presence felt on the staff.
“Gosh, Dave is awesome,” said Weir, who hired Pilipovich in October. “I can’t say enough about him. He has an incredibly engaging, uplifting personality that is contagious. I don’t know if there’s anybody who doesn’t like being around him, to talk to him, learn from him, listen to him. I think we’re all looking forward to that journey. He hasn’t been here very long, obviously hasn’t had a ton of practices for us to really dig into the basketball stuff, but to have someone of his competency and his experience and just his likability, it’s very welcoming right now.”