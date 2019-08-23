The Switchbacks keep getting younger.
Friday, the club announced the acquisitions of midfielder Cole Bassett and outside back Sebastian Anderson via loan from Colorado Rapids ahead of Saturday’s match at Fresno FC.
Bassett, 18, was once the youngest player to sign with the Rapids before Anderson, 17, turned pro earlier this season.
Bassett has two assists and a goal in 16 Major League Soccer appearances this season. The midfielder earned a trip to the MLS All-Star festivities as a member of Homegrown All-Star team. He converted the winning penalty kick in a shootout victory over Chivas’ Under-20 team.
Anderson became the youngest player to score for the Rapids when he put one past New York City FC on July 20. The defender has made five league appearances.
Bassett is a Littleton native, while Anderson was born in Sacramento, Calif. but grew up in Highlands Ranch.
Bassett and Anderson join Matt Hundley and Sam Raben as Rapids homegrown players loaned to the Switchbacks. The Rapids can recall the duo at any time during the MLS season.
The newest Switchbacks could make their home debut on August 31 against Phoenix Rising.