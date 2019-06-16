There’s a fresh alignment coming to high school football in Colorado for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The CHSAA Board of Directors approved a new football alignment for the next two-year cycle on Friday.
“Numbers are low across the state, numbers are low across the country,” said Pine Creek High School coach Todd Miller. “We are trying to get a competitive battle that is able to play week-to-week.”
The alignments for all classes were determined by using enrollment numbers, competitive balance, geography, risk minimization, success vs. non-success, school participation percentage and regular season and postseason implications.
One of the many changes includes Pike Creek, which is now a 4A team playing in the mixed-class league with 5A schools during the regular season as a member of the South league.
“Our program has gotten to the point where we can step up to that challenge of playing a classification above during the regular season,” Miller said. “The negative would be losing some of the visibility locally when you go into Denver.
“But by us bumping up, it’ll assure that we will get games.”
Even though Pine Creek is categorized with Class 5A in the regular season, it can only qualify for the 4A playoffs. Miller said he’s not fully focused on the 2020 campaign just yet, but he is preparing the current underclassmen for taking on tougher opponents.
“These incoming freshmen, we are trying to do everything we can to prepare them for that next level,” Miller said. “Other than that, it’s uncharted territory for us. To go through the conference schedule is going to be tough, but I think our kids are looking forward to that.”
Class 5A also has an implication where the league champions from the Metro 1 and Metro 2 are the only squads that can qualify for the 5A bracket from those respected leagues. Those schools are only allowed one nonconference game against any other class.
Fountain-Fort Carson moved down from Class 5A to 4A and will be playing in the Southern 2 league. Coach Jake Novotny said he’s pleased due to the ability to play against Mesa Ridge, an opponent less than 5 miles away.
“It’s about building community ties that we haven’t had,” Novotny said. “There’s that natural rivalry that we haven’t had since I was here as head coach. You know everybody on the other side, and our kids haven’t had that.”
In recent years, Fountain-Fort Carson has been forced to drive up to Denver for a majority of its conference games, making it tough for the fan base to watch their team on Friday nights.
“The travel, because of how south we are, made no sense,” Novotny said. “When we are in that next cycle, the furthest we will travel is the northern end of (Colorado) Springs.”
One of the other schools near Fountain-Fort Carson is Wide field, which has been moved to the new I-25 league of Class 4A. In that league, only the champion can qualify for the playoffs. Besides Widefield, the teams in the I-25 league include Cheyenne Mountain, Falcon, Liberty, Palmer and Thornton.
Palmer Ridge moved from Class 3A to 4A, but it goes along with noting the rivalry against Lewis-Palmer High School, a team that will remain in Class 3A, is gone – at least, for now.
Class 3A and 2A are without special implications. However, in Class 1A, the top two teams in the Western Slope league automatically qualify for the bracket. There are eight teams in that group, which is more than any other league in the state.
Here's how the league alignments for each class shakes out:
Class 5A
North:
Fairview
Fossil Ridge
Horizon
Legacy
Poudre
Rocky Mountain
Jeffco:
Arvada West
Columbine
Lakewood
Mullen
Pomona
Ralston Valley
South:
Chaparral
Doherty
Douglas County
Legend
Pine Creek
Regis Jesuit
Metro 1:
Adams City
Boulder
Fort Collins
Mountain Range
Northglenn
Westminster
Metro 2:
Denver East
Far Northeast
Hinkley
Overland
Prairie View
Rangeview
Douglas County:
Castle View
Highlands Ranch
Mountain Vista
Rock Canyon
ThunderRidge
Valor Christian
Centennial:
Arapahoe
Cherokee Trail
Cherry Creek
Eaglecrest
Grandview
Smoky Hill
Class 4A
Northern 1:
Brighton
Broomfield
Erie
Greeley West
Silver Creek
Windsor
Northern 2:
Grand Junction Central
Greeley Central
Longmont
Loveland
Monarch
Skyline
Metro 1:
Bear Creek
Chatfield
Dakota Ridge
Golden
Standley Lake
Wheat Ridge
Southern 1:
Air Academy
Heritage
Montrose
Palmer Ridge
Ponderosa
Vista Ridge
Southern 2:
Coronado
Fountain-Fort Carson
Fruita Monument
Mesa Ridge
Pueblo West
Rampart
Metro 2:
Aurora Central
Centaurus
Denver South
Grand Junction
Gateway
Vista PEAK
I-25:
Cheyenne Mountain
Falcon
Liberty
Palmer
Thornton
Widefield
Class 3A
North West:
Conifer
Evergreen
Green Mountain
Lewis-Palmer
Littleton
Lutheran
North Central 2:
Frederick
Holy Family
Mead
Skyview
Thompson Valley
North Central 3:
Fort Morgan
Mountain View
Niwot
Northridge
Roosevelt
Denver Prep:
Abraham Lincoln
Denver North
George Washington
Kennedy
Riverdale Ridge
Thomas Jefferson
Southern 1:
Discovery Canyon
Durango
Harrison
Mitchell
Sand Creek
Sierra
Southern 2:
Canon City
Pueblo Centennial
Pueblo Central
Pueblo County
Pueblo East
Pueblo South
Central West:
Battle Mountain
Eagle Valley
Glenwood Springs
Palisade
Steamboat Springs
Summit
Class 2A
Patriot East:
Brush
Fort Lupton
Platte Valley
Sterling
Valley
Weld Central
Patriot West:
Berthoud
Eaton
Resurrection Christian
Severance
The Academy
University
Flatirons:
Arvada
D’Evelyn
Faith Christian
Middle Park
Northfield
The Pinnacle
Colorado:
Alameda
Bishop Machebeuf
Denver West
Elizabeth
Englewood
Kent Denver
Tri-Peaks:
La Junta
Lamar
Manitou Springs
The Classical Academy
Woodland Park
West:
Aspen
Basalt
Coal Ridge
Delta
Moffat County
Rifle
Southwest:
Alamosa
Bayfield
Montezuma-Cortez
Pagosa Springs
Salida
Class 1A
North Central:
Burlington
Holyoke
Limon
Wiggins
Wray
Yuma
Foothills:
Bennett
Clear Creek
Jefferson
Manual
Platte Canyon
Sheridan
Sante Fe:
Banning Lewis Preparatory
Ellicott
Peyton
Rocky Ford
Trinidad
Western Slope:
Cedaredge
Grand Valley
Gunnison
Hotchkiss
Meeker
Olathe
Paonia
Roaring Fork
Southern Peaks:
Centauri
Center
Del Norte
Dolores
Ignacio
Monte Vista
Tri-Peaks:
Buena Vista
Colorado Springs Christian
Florence
Rye
St. Mary’s
Northern:
Flatirons Academy
Estes Park
Highland
Prospect Ridge Academy
Ridge View Academy
Strasburg