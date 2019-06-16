PINE CREEK COLUMBINE FOOTBALL
Pine Creek head coach Todd Miller congratulates his team on stopping a Columbine first down during Pine Creek’s 13-10 loss to Columbine Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012.

 Gazette file
There’s a fresh alignment coming to high school football in Colorado for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The CHSAA Board of Directors approved a new football alignment for the next two-year cycle on Friday.

“Numbers are low across the state, numbers are low across the country,” said Pine Creek High School coach Todd Miller. “We are trying to get a competitive battle that is able to play week-to-week.”

The alignments for all classes were determined by using enrollment numbers, competitive balance, geography, risk minimization, success vs. non-success, school participation percentage and regular season and postseason implications.

One of the many changes includes Pike Creek, which is now a 4A team playing in the mixed-class league with 5A schools during the regular season as a member of the South league.

“Our program has gotten to the point where we can step up to that challenge of playing a classification above during the regular season,” Miller said. “The negative would be losing some of the visibility locally when you go into Denver.

“But by us bumping up, it’ll assure that we will get games.”

Even though Pine Creek is categorized with Class 5A in the regular season, it can only qualify for the 4A playoffs. Miller said he’s not fully focused on the 2020 campaign just yet, but he is preparing the current underclassmen for taking on tougher opponents.

“These incoming freshmen, we are trying to do everything we can to prepare them for that next level,” Miller said. “Other than that, it’s uncharted territory for us. To go through the conference schedule is going to be tough, but I think our kids are looking forward to that.”

Class 5A also has an implication where the league champions from the Metro 1 and Metro 2 are the only squads that can qualify for the 5A bracket from those respected leagues. Those schools are only allowed one nonconference game against any other class.

Fountain-Fort Carson moved down from Class 5A to 4A and will be playing in the Southern 2 league. Coach Jake Novotny said he’s pleased due to the ability to play against Mesa Ridge, an opponent less than 5 miles away.

“It’s about building community ties that we haven’t had,” Novotny said. “There’s that natural rivalry that we haven’t had since I was here as head coach. You know everybody on the other side, and our kids haven’t had that.”

In recent years, Fountain-Fort Carson has been forced to drive up to Denver for a majority of its conference games, making it tough for the fan base to watch their team on Friday nights.

“The travel, because of how south we are, made no sense,” Novotny said. “When we are in that next cycle, the furthest we will travel is the northern end of (Colorado) Springs.”

One of the other schools near Fountain-Fort Carson is Wide field, which has been moved to the new I-25 league of Class 4A. In that league, only the champion can qualify for the playoffs. Besides Widefield, the teams in the I-25 league include Cheyenne Mountain, Falcon, Liberty, Palmer and Thornton.

Palmer Ridge moved from Class 3A to 4A, but it goes along with noting the rivalry against Lewis-Palmer High School, a team that will remain in Class 3A, is gone – at least, for now.

Class 3A and 2A are without special implications. However, in Class 1A, the top two teams in the Western Slope league automatically qualify for the bracket. There are eight teams in that group, which is more than any other league in the state.

Here's how the league alignments for each class shakes out:

Class 5A 

North:

Fairview

Fossil Ridge

Horizon

Legacy

Poudre

Rocky Mountain

Jeffco:

Arvada West

Columbine

Lakewood

Mullen

Pomona

Ralston Valley

South:

Chaparral

Doherty

Douglas County

Legend

Pine Creek

Regis Jesuit

Metro 1:

Adams City

Boulder

Fort Collins

Mountain Range

Northglenn

Westminster

Metro 2:

Denver East

Far Northeast

Hinkley

Overland

Prairie View

Rangeview

Douglas County:

Castle View

Highlands Ranch

Mountain Vista

Rock Canyon

ThunderRidge

Valor Christian

Centennial:

Arapahoe

Cherokee Trail

Cherry Creek

Eaglecrest

Grandview

Smoky Hill

Class 4A

Northern 1:

Brighton

Broomfield

Erie

Greeley West

Silver Creek

Windsor

Northern 2:

Grand Junction Central

Greeley Central

Longmont

Loveland

Monarch

Skyline

Metro 1:

Bear Creek

Chatfield

Dakota Ridge

Golden

Standley Lake

Wheat Ridge

Southern 1:

Air Academy

Heritage

Montrose

Palmer Ridge

Ponderosa

Vista Ridge

Southern 2:

Coronado

Fountain-Fort Carson

Fruita Monument

Mesa Ridge

Pueblo West

Rampart 

Metro 2:

Aurora Central

Centaurus

Denver South

Grand Junction

Gateway

Vista PEAK

I-25:

Cheyenne Mountain

Falcon

Liberty

Palmer

Thornton

Widefield

Class 3A

North West:

Conifer

Evergreen

Green Mountain

Lewis-Palmer

Littleton

Lutheran

North Central 2:

Frederick

Holy Family

Mead

Skyview

Thompson Valley

North Central 3:

Fort Morgan

Mountain View

Niwot

Northridge

Roosevelt

Denver Prep:

Abraham Lincoln

Denver North

George Washington

Kennedy

Riverdale Ridge

Thomas Jefferson

Southern 1:

Discovery Canyon

Durango

Harrison

Mitchell

Sand Creek

Sierra

Southern 2:

Canon City

Pueblo Centennial

Pueblo Central

Pueblo County

Pueblo East

Pueblo South 

Central West:

Battle Mountain

Eagle Valley

Glenwood Springs

Palisade

Steamboat Springs

Summit

Class 2A

Patriot East:

Brush

Fort Lupton

Platte Valley

Sterling

Valley

Weld Central 

Patriot West:

Berthoud

Eaton

Resurrection Christian

Severance

The Academy

University

Flatirons:

Arvada

D’Evelyn

Faith Christian

Middle Park

Northfield

The Pinnacle

Colorado:

Alameda

Bishop Machebeuf

Denver West

Elizabeth

Englewood

Kent Denver

Tri-Peaks:

La Junta

Lamar

Manitou Springs

The Classical Academy

Woodland Park

West:

Aspen

Basalt

Coal Ridge

Delta

Moffat County

Rifle

Southwest:

Alamosa

Bayfield

Montezuma-Cortez

Pagosa Springs

Salida

Class 1A

North Central:

Burlington

Holyoke

Limon

Wiggins

Wray

Yuma

Foothills:

Bennett

Clear Creek

Jefferson

Manual

Platte Canyon

Sheridan

Sante Fe:

Banning Lewis Preparatory

Ellicott

Peyton

Rocky Ford

Trinidad 

Western Slope:

Cedaredge

Grand Valley

Gunnison

Hotchkiss

Meeker

Olathe

Paonia

Roaring Fork

Southern Peaks:

Centauri

Center

Del Norte

Dolores

Ignacio

Monte Vista

Tri-Peaks:

Buena Vista

Colorado Springs Christian

Florence

Rye

St. Mary’s 

Northern:

Flatirons Academy

Estes Park

Highland

Prospect Ridge Academy

Ridge View Academy

Strasburg

