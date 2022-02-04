It took a mere five minutes for No. 5 Western Michigan to assert its dominance over Colorado College.
One even-strength and one power-play goal in the opening minutes gave the Broncos a two-goal lead and firm control over the Tigers.
The rest of the contest wasn’t much different, and Western defeated CC 8-2 on Friday at Ed Robson Arena. It was CC’s largest losing scoring margin of the season.
It also came with officiating that gave coach Kris Mayotte pause, to say the least.
“It’s hard because we finished hits early on and we’d get wrung up for no damn reason,” he said after the game. “So, then our guys are afraid to finish hits.
“I don’t know what to tell our guys in those situations.”
The Tigers were prepared for the attack of Western’s first line, as Ethen Frank entered the game with 18 goals and 7 assists, and Drew Worrad had 24 assists and 6 goals.
But with 2:15 gone by, it was defenseman Ronnie Attard who netted Western’s first goal. Though Frank and Worrad provide a one-two punch for the Broncos, the junior defenseman isn’t far behind. The goal was his ninth of the season for his 25th point. It also marked the start of a high-scoring affair for the Broncos.
Western’s second goal was indicative of another of the Broncos’ biggest strengths: the power-play.
In an attempt to stop a shot that ended up sending him careening into his own goalie, Hugo Blixt was called for tripping at 4:14, and the Broncos went on their first power play. On the season they rank sixth in the country, scoring on 25% of their attempts.
Early on in CC’s penalty-kill attempt, goalie Matt Vernon snagged a shot from Michael Joyaux out of the air. But Western’s attack didn't stop, and 20 seconds later Max Sasson scored his team’s 28 power-play goal of the season.
The Broncos went 5-7 on the power play on the game.
“They’re a tough team.” Mayotte said. “I thought we had spurts where we were all right, but we just got that long gazing look way too early tonight. You’ve just got to know that you’re in for a battle and rise to it.”
CC was able to kill one penalty before Western ended the first period with another power-play goal, this one coming off the stick of Hugh Larkin. The Broncos held a 3-0 advantage going into the first intermission.
In the second frame, the Tigers went on their first power play with less than three minutes gone by, but it was short-lived.
Seconds into the man-advantage, the Tigers were whistled for a penalty of their own, negating the advantage. It led to Sasson’s second goal of the game at the 4:06 mark.
The Broncos scored four more times before the game ended. Attard scored two more goals, upping his season total to 11 and recording a hat trick. The seventh goal came off the stick of Ty Glover with just over three minutes to play, and the eighth came two minutes later on a power-play after a goalie interference call. It was scored by Jason Polin.
CC had two of its best scoring chances near the end of the second frame, as the Tigers went on a power play. Danny Weight and Hunter McKown both had shots near the net, but Weight’s was saved by Western’s goalie Brandon Bussi, and McKown’s went just wide left.
The Tigers then had a 5-on-3 power play in the third period, but weren’t able to capitalize despite several shots on goal.
They eventually broke through for a goal with 7:26 left in the game to avoid a shutout.
Weight secured a turnover behind the Western net, and Jackson Jutting was the beneficiary, firing the puck into the top right corner of the goal.
Patrick Cozzi added another goal for the Tigers with four seconds left.
CC will get another chance at the No. 5 Broncos on Saturday at 6 p.m.