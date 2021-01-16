With 12 seconds left in a two-point game Chris Joyce decided to reach deep into his bag of tricks.
The Air Force senior spun, faded away from his defender and lofted in the shot that all but sealed victory.
“I had actually never shot that in a game before,” said Joyce after Air Force’s 72-69 win over Wyoming at Clune Arena on Saturday afternoon.
That move had surfaced before only in mess-around time at the beginning and end of practice, but Joyce had built the confidence to let it fly at this critical juncture.
Coach Joe Scott loves it. He wants the team to play within its structure, and doing so led to Joyce’s 3-pointer off an assist from Keaton Van Soelen with 1:52 remaining that gave the Falcons their first lead, after trailing by as many as 14 and making push after push that cut the deficit to one or two points but would always see the Cowboys stretch their advantage back to six or seven.
But Scott also wants players to understand their freedom within the structure to flash their skills. With time running down on the shot clock and seeing the lane was too crowded to attempt a drive, that’s what Joyce did.
That’s also what led to Ameka Akaya’s career day. He scored a career-high 15 points with six rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes. The senior hit 6 of 9 shots off the bench.
“It comes from feeling out the game,” Akaya said.
With Akaya working the interior, the Falcons — typically outscored in the paint — played to a 34-34 draw in that area.
“I thought Ameka Akaya was terrific tonight on both ends of the court, which was really good to see,” Scott said.
The Falcons (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) also cleaned up their turnover issues. They came into the game averaging more than 16 turnovers but committed just eight.
Wyoming (7-5, 1-4) had 15 points from Marcus Williams, while Vista Ridge graduate Hunter Maldonado scored 14 with seven rebounds and four assists.
The Cowboys opened the game making 7 of 11 3-pointers but closed by going 3 of 16.
For Air Force the reduced turnovers and the interior play were key, and other individuals had solid games. A.J. Walker scored 15 points, Van Soelen had 13 with a block and two steals and freshman guard Glen McClintock scored just three points but had six rebounds, two steals and six assists compared to one turnover in 39 minutes.
But perhaps no factor was bigger than Joyce in helping Air Force to its fourth win in its past five games against Wyoming. Joyce and Walker hit 3s in the final 61 seconds of the first half to cut a 12-point deficit to six, and his hot shooting helped the Falcons make 65.4% of their second-half shots. Joyce finished 8-of-10 shooting for 21 points.
Joyce also hit a key 3 in the final minute of a win at Nevada last month — Air Force’s last victory before Saturday — and two years ago buried a game-winner at the buzzer to beat San Jose State.
The Falcons, in their first season under Scott, are working to settle players into roles. When it comes to identifying a player with the confidence to take — and make — big shots in key situations, that one belongs to Joyce.
“He’s come up so big for us throughout the course of the season,” Akaya said of his fellow senior. “That was amazing.”