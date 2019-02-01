When Michael Lyons departed Air Force basketball nearly six years ago, one particular accomplishment stood out.
“We brought Clune Arena back,” Lyons proclaimed at the time.
It’s taken a while, but it seems the Falcons are on the verge of bringing it back again.
About 2,300 tickets had been distributed for Saturday’s home game against Colorado State as of early Friday afternoon, and that doesn’t count the cadets – whose support has gained momentum in recent weeks and could explode for this game with an in-state rival visiting and a “Whiteout” promotion offering a free T-shirt and rally towel to the first 1,000 in attendance.
Air Force (9-12, 4-5) – riding three wins in a row at home over San Diego State, UNLV and Boise State – drew 3,761 for the 106-88 victory over the Runnin’ Rebels on Jan. 16, marking the largest home crowd in four years. A snow storm that canceled schools drove down the attendance figures for the next game against the Broncos, and now comes a telling moment with the Rams (8-13, 3-5) set to visit for 2 p.m. game with no weather concerns.
These could be the conditions for the kind of crowd Lyons’ team played for during an 18-4, 8-8 Mountain West campaign in 2012-13. That home season was capped with guard Todd Fletcher’s buzzer-beating game-winner over No. 12 New Mexico in front of a sellout crowd of 6,117.
In the arena’s intimate setting, a large crowd makes a marked difference for the Falcons, who this year are 7-3 home (vs. 2-9 elsewhere) while scoring 74 points per game (vs. 61.5 elsewhere).
UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said the crowd directly impacted the game in January.
“We did a lot more switching than we normally do, and that didn’t work out too well for us because we couldn’t communicate it on the floor,” Menzies said. “They couldn’t even hear themselves barking out the screens and barking out the switches. The crowd really affected the game tonight. It’s rare that I say that at Air Force, but they had a great crowd.”
Maintaining this kind of crowd has been a challenge. In 2012-13, attendance for conference games was 3,570 as Lyons, Fletcher and Co. went 7-1 against Mountain West competition at home. Three years later it was less than half of that at 1,765. Since 2014, 52 of 77 games at the arena have drawn fewer than 2,000 fans.
But over the past three games that number has inched back up to 2,632 as Air Force has won four of six games.
This remains a far cry from the program’s pinnacle in the mid-2000s. In 2004, for example, Clune Arena was packed with at least 5,600 people for each conference game.
It took that season of .500 season of basketball in 2012-13 to revive the crowds. And on Saturday, Air Force can reach .500 at the latest point in a season since that run and for the second time in 11 years.
Competitive basketball has returned. Saturday will be a good indication if the crowds have as well.
PLAYER TO STOP
Kendle Moore: The freshman guard scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 66-51 victory in Fort Collins on Jan. 8. But it was his ability to drive around his man and make the Air Force defense collapse that opened so many options for the Rams as they shot 56.5 percent in the victory.
SECOND HALF BEGINS
Air Force begins the second half of the conference season on Saturday. The Falcons (4-5 in league play) play five of their final nine games at home.
SCOTTIE’S RUN
Junior forward Lavelle Scottie is averaging 17.4 points per game in Mountain West action. He has reached double figures in 15 consecutive games and has scored at least 14 in each conference game.