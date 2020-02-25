Dave Pilipovich knows the past can’t change, but his Air Force basketball team has one more week to correct its direction.

After that, however, won’t be any more chances for a talented senior class. And, potentially, for Pilipovich at Air Force.

The Falcons (10-18, 4-12 Mountain West) host New Mexico (17-12, 6-10) on Wednesday to close the home schedule. They then go to Colorado State on Saturday. After that’s it’s likely the No. 8/9 game at the Mountain West Tournament against either the Lobos or Fresno State, with the winner advancing to face No. 5 nationally ranked San Diego State.

Pilipovich feels the team has exhausted the talking it can do in a season that began with expectations because the roster returned mostly intact after the team went 8-5 in a stretch of conference games a year ago. But it started flat with an opening loss to Idaho State, and save for a few brief moments has never found its footing. Pilipovich has met with the players, he's met with the seniors and they’ve met with each other. Nothing they’ve tried has corrected the direction.

“Probably the next conversation when you get to this point has to be with yourself,” Pilipovich said. “Where are you at? How do you finish it? How do you fight it through and maybe turn a negative into a positive?

“There comes a point where you’ve got to draw a line in the sand.”

Though Pilipovich signed a new three-year deal prior to the season, it is not assumed that his job will be safe after a seventh consecutive losing season.

“Whenever you have a challenging situation, you want to sit down with your head coach at the end of the season and have a conversation about the way forward,” athletic director Nathan Pine told The Gazette on Tuesday. “And that’s how we’ll handle men’s basketball.”

It hasn’t all been bad, however. Pilipovich has also guided Air Force to five of its 11 seasons with at least six conference victories, four of its nine winning home conference records and three of its four victories over ranked teams. Even this season, for all its struggles, the Falcons have wins over Utah State (No. 38) and Boise State (No. 88), teams ranked in the top 100 according to the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Considering the shortening of the shot clock that cut into the effectiveness of a once-innovative motion offense and less restrictive transfer rules that have helped conference opponents, the Falcons find themselves at disadvantages from many directions.

Pine noted that the two years remaining on Pilipovich’s contract would not necessarily preclude a move.

“Air Force is always going to be in position to do what’s necessary for the program, and the contract’s going to be a piece of that, but it’s not going to be a prohibitive piece of it,” Pine said.

Pilipovich still sees the possibility in the season, however. The Lobos enter Wednesday’s game limping to the finish line. Their roster has been in flux for various reasons for months, and they’ve lost four straight and seven of eight. A win there could propel the Falcons into Fort Collins. And then, well, maybe finally things will come together.

With Lavelle Scottie (the program’s No. 6 all-time scorer), plus 1,000-point scorer Ryan Swan, shooting threat Caleb Morris and defensive stopper Sid Tomes leading a senior class, the team will cling to hope until it can’t.

“You can’t change (what has happened), but we can move forward and look forward and try to change what’s coming up,” Pilipovich said.

“You keep teaching ‘til the end, ‘til the last game, the last whistle.”

FIVE DEPARTING SENIORS

The final home game for Air Force means the final home game for a group of five seniors.

LAVELLE SCOTTIE

Key stats: Air Force’s No. 6 all-time leading scorer, 43 points behind No. 5 Bob Beckel and 44 behind No. 4 Michael Lyons.

Military assignment: Cyberspace Operations

Coach Dave Pilipovich: “From where he’s come from, wow, I never thought we’d be talking about him right now. He’s going to finish as one of top scorers in Air Force basketball. What he’s going to move onto is just outstanding.”

RYAN SWAN

Key stats: Career averages of 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds and has amassed more than 1,000 points. His 7.1 rebounds per game as a junior were the third best for Air Force since 2000.

Military assignment: Munitions and Missile Maintenance

Pilipovich: Just a big teddy bear. Just cares about everything, probably to a fault sometimes. It’s been unbelievable where’s he’s come. He’s had some great games here.

SID TOMES

Key stats: Known for his defense, he’s also scored 507 points and ranks 10th in program history at 84.6% from the free-throw line.

Military assignment: Cyberspace Operations

Pilipovich: “It means more than anything for Sid. He’s going to have a great military career, but I think Sid would be an unbelievable NBA front-office guy. He loves the game. He knows the game. He understands relationships.”

CALEB MORRIS

Key stats: A career 38.8% shooter from 3-point range, including 43.6% as a senior.

Military assignment: Munitions and Missile Maintenance

Pilipovich: “He’s made some shots. He develops great relationships. His family’s proud of him, and so are we.”

LeSEAN BROWN

Key stats: Has played in 63 career games, but an injury-plagued junior year kept the San Antonio native from establishing a more expansive role.

Military assignment: Space Operations

Pilipovich: “Great young man who’s going to be ultrasuccessful. His character, the way he conducts himself, his GPA, his MPA, what he’s going to do, his military, family … he’s a winner”