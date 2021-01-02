Sacred Heart deserves a Christmas card for giving the Falcons a nice, long winter break.
The university called off a series scheduled for Dec. 18-19 and Air Force hockey got 10 days to go home. They weren’t required to bring their gear, and in many cases the rinks they would have used were closed anyway.
“It was more mental than physical,” coach Frank Serratore said of the time off. “They were mentally exhausted and I didn’t want them to have to find ice and put their skates on.”
Senior Alex Mehnert said the players were tested at home and knew the potential consequences of socializing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The boys loved going home,” Mehnert said. “We’ve been here grinding for like six months. Especially the freshmen, they needed a little break from this place. Rejuvenate, reset themselves and get ready to take the second half of the season on.
“It’s a noticeable difference for us, energy-wise. Clear heads, clear minds and ready to go forward.”
Air Force got right on the road for a four-game swing with two games at Niagara on Sunday and Monday followed by a more traditional Friday-Saturday slate at Mercyhurst. The Falcons sit 0-4 and are looking for their first win, official or unofficial, after tying and falling in exhibitions against the U.S. National Team Development Program before the break.
“We’re ready to play someone other than ourselves,” Mehnert said. “Hopefully change the tide of the season.”
Goaltenders Alex Schilling, a junior, and Zach LaRocque, a senior, split time during the exhibition weekend and Sunday’s starter is unclear.
Niagara is not off to a great start either and sits 1-5-2 overall. The Purple Eagles have dropped their past four games, and worse, have had seven scheduled matchups canceled or postponed.
Walker Sommer, who transferred to Niagara after two seasons at Air Force and sat out a year, is the Purple Eagles’ second-leading scorer with six points (four goals, two assists) in eight games.
He arrived at the academy with the current senior class.
“That bonds people together, but he chose a different path. We wish him well,” Mehnert said.
“He’s an opponent now, gotta take him down.”