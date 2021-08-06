The 12-person Air Force hockey Class of 2025 completed basic training, the school announced Friday. The group will give the team options as it moves beyond a short, disappointing 2020-21 season.
Three incoming freshmen are Colorado natives in forwards Austin Schwartz (Parker) and Lucas Coon (Steamboat Springs) and defenseman Jasper Lester (Colorado Springs), who played for the Colorado Rampage.
Six-foot-2, 190-pound forward Clayton Cosentino (San Carlos, Calif.) already knows his way around the visitors’ locker room at Cadet Ice Arena. He played for the U.S. National Development Program (U-18) in two exhibition games against Air Force last December, contributing an assist and blocking two shots.
There are several North American Hockey League teammates among the group. Six-foot, 180-pound forward Jack Conroy (Chicago) and 5-9, 170-pound Schwartz played parts of two seasons together with the Bismarck Bobcats. Meanwhile forward Andrew DeCarlo (6-0, 185 pounds, Huntington Beach, Calif.) and defensemen Mitchell Digby (5-11, 185 pounds, Ottawa Lake, Mich.) and Frederick Paine (5-11, 195 pounds, Duluth, Minn.) played for the Lone Star Brahmas last season.
Big forward Thomas Daskas won’t return, though he could be back in the Springs in February wearing different colors. He is listed on the roster of Miami (Ohio), a member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference alongside Colorado College. Daskas tied for fourth in Air Force team scoring last season and was second in plus-minus.
Forward Keenan Lund, who played in 23 games as a freshman but four as a sophomore, is not listed on the 2021-22 roster.
Forward Luke Manning and defenseman Luke Rowe were expected to fill bigger roles as sophomores in 2020-21. Both violated academy policy and did not appear in a game. Manning transferred to the University of St. Thomas, which is making the jump from Division III to I and joining the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association. Rowe is back on the Air Force roster and allowed to play, the team confirmed.
Note: Former Air Force goaltender Billy Christopoulos, 27, an All-ECHL rookie team selection in 2019-20, re-signed with the Toledo Walleye this week.