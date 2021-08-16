DENVER — When the Rockies needed a hero, CJ Cron once again came through.
Already the franchise record holder for grand slams in a season and the team leader in home runs, Cron stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 5-5. He launched a home run, his 20th of the season, to lead the Rockies to a 6-5 win over the Padres.
His teammates rewarded his performance by throwing a pile of ice and a bucket of bumble gum on him as he crossed home plate before engulfing him in a team huddle.
"They seem to rise to the occasion here at home late in the game," manager Bud Black said. "There's a feeling in the eighth or ninth that something magical can happen. And it's been happening."
The Rockies have the walk-off celebrations down. After all, they've done it a franchise-record 11 times this season. They also got strong supporting roles from Connor Joe, Antonio Senzatela and Charlie Blackmon on Monday night.
To set up the walk-off, there had to be drama in the ninth, and Daniel Bard provided plenty of it, allowing singles from Jake Cronenworth and Austin Nola. With the tying run at the plate, Bard struck out Eric Hosmer and Blackmon caught the flyout from Wil Myers. After a talk from catcher Elias Díaz, Bard regrouped. Then he tossed a slider that Trent Grisham hit out of the park to tie the game at 5-5.
Cron, though has been here before, even if he's been streaky this season. One thing that's stayed consistent though is his on-base percentage. His power has been there, especially lately, but he's also shown that he can shorten up his swing and get a base hit, like he did in the second inning.
If the season were to end today, his .263 batting average would be his highest since 2016. Cron, if he continues this streak, could also be on track to beat his season home run high of 30, which he hit in 2018 with the Rays.
Joe, who in the past week has gone from on the fence to a part of the Rockies’ plan for the future, had a home run and a single to reign in his 29th birthday. But his most impressive feat of the night was a scorching diving catch in left field. Senzatela tipped his cap to his left fielder, and Joe stood in the outfield with his signature enormous smile as the crowd chanted his name.
"I was like 'please Connor please,'" Senzatela said. "When he made the catch, I was just like 'wow.' That’s unbelievable. That was one of the keys to the game right there."
Joe has started the past six games, hitting leadoff with Raimel Tapia on the injured list. This catch, after a few mishaps earlier in the season, including one on the last road trip, that showed his inexperience, was another sign that he’s making progress toward staying on a big league roster.
Senzatela, meanwhile, was masterful, gliding through seven innings, his third-longest outing of the season. He was on from the start, needing just six pitches to get through the first frame. He relied on ground-ball outs, a telltale sign that Senzatela is having a good night. The Rockies had 13 such outs with him on the mound, and he gave up two earned runs. His fastball, slider and curveball combo were working for him.
Blackmon — whose home run production has been down this year, in part, he said, because pitchers have avoided sending him pitches needed to hit it long — finally got what he was looking for. Padres starter Ryan Weathers sent him a fastball right down the middle, a golden ticket for Blackmon. He launched it 438 feet for his eighth home run of the season.