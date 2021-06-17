DENVER — The Rockies confidence at Coors Field is mile high right now, and they aren’t apologizing for it.

After sweeping the Padres, the Rockies entered Thursday with another tough test against Brandon Woodruff, part of the Brewers trio of aces. They made quick work of him though, scoring five runs in the first inning to take the first of a four-game series 7-3.

"We have to win somewhere, right?" CJ Cron said. "We haven’t been winning on the road. When we come back, we feel a little sense of urgency that we have to get these games, we can't let them slip."

While they clearly still have work to do on the road — with manager Bud Black joking before the game that he's open to suggestions — they are basking in their four-game winning streak. It's tied for their longest of the season.

"I don’t have the answer," Black said. "Except I think overall, most major league players feel more comfortable at home and a little more relaxed."

Part of their recent success has come off a surge from Cron, who hit a grand slam in the first inning, the third of his career and his first since 2017. One of the few veterans on the team, he showed potential for big power early in the season, but a back strain in May set him back. After going over a month without hitting a home run, he’s had three in the past four days. He added a double in the seventh, that went just shy of landing over the left field wall.

"It’s good to see he has that in him," Black said. "He’s got power."

Earlier in his career, he felt the need to change a bunch of things mechanically when he was slumping. Now, that feeling persists, but he knows to fight that urge, as he's learned that doesn't usually help him. The main difference for him has been actually hitting less before the game, and keeping his mind in check.

But it hasn’t just been Cron. Younger, less experienced players have been fighting for their chance to be a part of the team in the future. Raimel Tapia, who has already established himself as an everyday left fielder, hit a single to extend his hit streak to a career-high 14 games. Yonathan Daza, who has shown off his cannon in the outfield, had two hits. Garrett Hampson, renowned for his speed, hit a home run and a single.

Germán Márquez wasn't sharp, and his fastball command was spotty. The breaking ball got better as the game went on. He was hit in his left wrist by a pitch in the first inning, but was able to keep going. Then he started cramping in the fifth inning, and it got worse after he hit. But, his stuff was still good enough to pitch six scoreless innings, giving up just one hit.

This was his second scoreless outing this season, and the seventh time he’s allowed one earned run or less.

"He threw enough quality pitches to record the outs," Black said. "I've seen better ... You think I'd be praising him, but I have high expectations for him."

Ben Bowden, who has struggled with his command this season, walked three to load the bases in the seventh. Yency Almonte got them out of the bind, but only after the Brewers scored three. Tyler Kinley, fresh off earning the MVP chain the day before, and Daniel Bard wrapped up the game with scoreless innings.