When CJ Cron is in the zone, it doesn’t matter what type of pitch his opponent sends his way. As long as he likes the location, he's confident he can make hard contact.
The month of August has belonged to him and him alone. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, he was hitting .382 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs this month. He added onto those totals Tuesday, smashing a fastball 432 feet for his 11th August homer and 34th RBI, the most in a month by an MLB player this season. He’s had multiple hits in almost half of his games this month.
Cron was one of three Rockies players to hit it out of the park Tuesday, joining Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard, who got to celebrate in front of his family and friends in his hometown. Their efforts weren’t enough though, as the Rangers beat the Rockies 4-3. The Rangers, owners of the third-worst record in baseball, have won both games of the series so far.
"It was special," Hilliard, who had a whole section of fans cheering for him, said. "I couldn't hear anything but I know they were going crazy. It was just an awesome feeling."
Cron got off to a slow start to the season, and then missed time in May with a back injury. He didn’t panic or try to make a ton of adjustments. Instead, now in his eighth major league season, he decided to trust himself as a hitter, confident that things would improve.
He was right, and Cron, who won NL player of the week earlier this month, has himself in contention for player of the month. If that happens, he’ll be the first Rockies player to win the honor since Charlie Blackmon in June 2019.
"He had a great month," manager Bud Black said. "I know that some other players in the league had great months as well but CJ is right up there among them. Tremendous all-around play."
On the mound Tuesday, Austin Gomber, electric earlier this season but riding a slump, struggled with command. He walked six, his most since April 4, his first start with the Rockies when he walked seven against the Dodgers. Then, Gomber, the main piece of the controversial Nolan Arenado trade, said he was amped up and nervous to be pitching for a new team.
He said that wasn't the type of pitcher he was, and soon walks became a distant memory for Gomber. He didn’t allow a single walk from the fourth inning May 29 to the second inning July 21, the longest streak for a starter and tied for second-longest in franchise history. They’ve started to creep back in, highlighted by his six Tuesday, and he was credited for all of the Rangers' runs.
This time, his pitches weren't wild like he was in that first game. Instead, he was just a little bit off, landing just outside the strike zone as the Rangers stood patient at the plate and drove his pitch count up. He said he feels fine in his side sessions in between starts, but once he gets to game his command isn't there anymore. They are looking into his tempo and mechanics.
"I'm the guy that has to command multiple pitches, and the past couple of games I've had a hard time commanding just one," Gomber said. "We are doing the best we can to figure out what's wrong."