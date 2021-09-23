The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the fall sport's championship locations Thursday.
The first events of state competition will take place on the links once again.
For boys' golf, the 3A championship will take place at the Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth. The 4A championship will be at the City Park Golf Course in Denver while 5A will take place more locally at the Colorado Springs Country Club.
Each of the three events will take place Oct. 4-5.
Next up is boys' tennis.
The 4A state championships will take place at Pueblo City Park, with the 5A state championships taking place at Gates Tennis Center in Denver. Both will be Oct. 14-16.
For softball, all championships for classifications 3A-5A will compete at Aurora Sports Park Oct. 22-23.
The Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs will host the Cross Country state championships Oct. 30, with field hockey competing two days later at All-City Stadium in Denver.
Gymnastics will host its state championships at Thornton High School Nov. 4-6.
Unified bowling will finalize its season Nov. 19 at AMF Belleview Lanes once again in Englewood.
Spirit state championships will be the last of the fall sport's slate Dec. 9-11 at the Broadmoor World Arena, though the location is still pending the CHSAA Board of Directors' approval.
The big three for the state in boys' soccer, girls' volleyball and football will almost unanimously have southern Colorado locations.
All five classifications of girls' volleyball will compete Nov. 11-13 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.
Soccer's 3A and 4A state championships will be held at the Switchbacks Weidner Field on Nov. 12, with 2A and 5A competing the following day at the same location.
Finally, football will be spread across the state.
CHSAA's 6-man and 8-man football championships will be at the Colorado State University Pueblo Thunderbowl Nov. 26. The following day, 1A and 2A's top teams will compete.
On Dec. 4, the Thunderbowl will host 3A, with 4A and 5A shifting back to Empower Field at Mile High the same day.
Last year, several football events shifted to Pueblo for both the spring and fall seasons after largely taking place elsewhere in the years prior.