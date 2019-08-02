ESPN reported Friday that the 2019 NBA No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will visit Denver on Christmas Day as the Nuggets host the Pelicans in their first holiday game since 2012.
The Nuggets will host one of five holiday games, start times have not been announced.
Los Angeles Clippers at Lakers, Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers and Huston Rockets at Golden State Warriors were also announced.
Denver lost to the Clippers 112-110 in its last Christmas Day game in 2012, and are just 1-4 historically in a holiday matinee.
This is the third holiday game for the Pelicans, who are 0-2 after a 2015 defeat by the Miami Heat 94-88.