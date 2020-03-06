Christian Volesky is a lot more excited to be in Colorado Springs than he used to be.
Reflecting back on previous visits to Weidner Field with Saint Louis FC and Oklahoma City Energy, the forward remembered the unpleasant adjustment to elevation, cramped locker rooms and a playing surface that reflected Colorado’s varied weather.
“Tough place to play,” Volesky summed it up.
The forward, who will start his first season with Switchbacks FC on Saturday in Oklahoma City, can now use those things to his advantage when the home schedule starts next week. Plus, he’ll have time to get familiar with the area’s lakes, streams and reservoirs.
“Man, I love to fish,” Volesky said.
“Mountain fishing is different than the lake fishing I’m used to, so I gotta figure it out a little bit.”
The first priority is figuring out how he can help the Switchbacks’ attack become more potent. A season ago, the Switchbacks recorded 492 shots, 10th in the 36-team United Soccer League Championship, but were last with 31 goals.
“I think his movement is very, very good, so that helps him and the team create opportunities,” Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said. ”He’s just a good, natural goal scorer.”
Volesky said Koch is a big part of what convinced him to sign with Colorado Springs for the 2020 season. Relatives, including his dad, living in Monument didn’t hurt either.
“I’ve never played in front of family,” Volesky said. “I know they’re excited, maybe more so than I am, but I’m just excited to get the season started.”
This season presents an opportunity for Volesky to return to form. With Pittsburgh Riverhounds in 2019, the 27-year-old scored three goals in 25 appearances. The year before he scored nine goals in 23 matches.
“I think he’s a very, very good center forward in this league,” Koch said. “Obviously, you’re only as good as the service that you get for any center forward, but I think we have players that when they’re clicking and they’re on the same page, they have the ability to set him up for success and set the team up for success.”
The first-year Switchbacks coach said increasing the team’s familiarity with one another after an offseason full of turnover has received the most attention in preseason. Volesky has seen the growth since late January when the team started preparations.
“We had lofty goals, but we didn’t see it,” Volesky said. “Now, we’re starting to see it come to fruition.”
Koch made no promises of getting a result from the season opener but insisted the team will play a style fans can get behind.
“I think we’re at the place we should be at right now, but we definitely still have a long, long way to go. We’re a project. We’re trying to build something,” Koch said.
“We’re going to play courageous soccer all season long. At home and away, we’re playing to win.”
That and the return of Jordan Burt, the Switchbacks’ leading scorer in 2019 with seven goals and resident outdoorsman who’s had six years to scout the area’s best fishing spots, should be good news for the forward who now calls Colorado home.
“(Burt’s) probably number one on the fishing list so far, but I’m excited for the weather to warm up and go explore a little bit. But the first priority over here is football,” Volesky said.
“I’m excited to get started.”