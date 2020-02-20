Omaha, Neb. isn’t known for churning out hockey talent yet, but it produced one of college hockey’s most consistent goal-scorers this season.

Omaha native Chris Wilkie said the sport has grown in a city obsessed with baseball and football. University of Nebraska-Omaha, which hosts Colorado College on Friday and Saturday, and the Omaha Lancers - coached by Wilkie’s father, David - have contributed to the sport's growth.

“It’s definitely cool to see how far hockey’s come there for sure,” Wilkie said.

He’s not there this weekend to contribute to the cause.

Wilkie is tied for second in the country in goals, one behind Northern Michigan’s Griffin Loughran. He can add to that total in front of about a dozen family members and friends.

His Tigers have reclaimed some of their swagger. Colorado College (10-16-2, 3-13-2-1 NCHC) just swept Air Force and coach Mike Haviland said morale is high.

“That was huge for their confidence,” he said. “We lost it along the way there. Hopefully we’ve got it back now.”

Their mission in Omaha is clear. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the Tigers are in last place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and all but assured of hitting the road in the playoffs. They’re two points behind seventh-place Miami and hope to avoid a first-round trip to likely top seed North Dakota, Wilkie’s former team.

“(Air Force) was good mentally for our team after a tough month-or-two stretch there,” Wilkie said. “We want to build off it.”