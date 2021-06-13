The "Point God" is inevitable.
Suns guard Chris Paul — known as the Point God around the league — was too much for the Nuggets on Sunday night, as Phoenix beat Denver 125-118 in Game 4, sweeping the Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Paul scored a season-high 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting, while Devin Booker added 34 points on 11-of-25 shooting for the Suns.
"Chris Paul, Devin Booker — unbelievable backcourt — some really good role-playing from the other players," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "I wish we could have played them at full strength. ... No excuses. Monty Williams did a great job."
It was clear someone like Jamal Murray, who tore his ACL April 12, was needed to overcome Paul. If the Nuggets were going to win a title this season, Murray was always going to be needed. Instead, Denver's season came to a discouraging end at the hands of Paul, Booker and the Suns.
And Paul wasn't just great Sunday, but all four games against the Nuggets. He averaged 25.5 points and 10.25 assists per game and had a 41-3 assist-to-turnover ratio in the series.
"I mean, what can you say. He was darn-near perfect tonight," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "He's just an unbelievable basketball player and more than that, he has a will to win. It's impressive to watch."
Despite injuring his right shoulder in the Suns' first-round series with the Lakers, the 36-year-old Paul was efficient and durable for the Suns, often closing out the Nuggets with his deadly accurate mid-range jumper late in games. Sunday, he scored 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the third quarter.
"I'm good now," Paul said after Game 4 when asked about how his injury affected him against the Lakers. "I don't know. I'm good now. We're good now."
After Sunday's game, Michael Porter Jr., along with several Nuggets, shared a moment with Paul, congratulating him on his performance in the series. Porter said he and other young Nuggets players can learn a lot from a loss to a veteran like Paul.
"Obviously, Chris Paul was unbelievable this series," Porter said. "To be on the floor on him was, really, incredible just because, seeing the nuances of the game he's mastered, it was incredible to see. He deserves to go to the Western Conference Finals.
"I hope he wins a championship."