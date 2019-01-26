Even the 3-point shot that won it for Air Force seemed reluctant to fall.
The game-winner from sophomore Chris Joyce with 3 seconds left hit the back iron, bounced up, and finally fell in to give the Falcons the thrilling 73-71 double-overtime victory at San Jose State on Saturday night.
“Good shooter’s touch, I guess,” Joyce told 740 KVOR’s Jim Arthur on the postgame radio show.
It was the fourth win in five games for the Falcons (9-11, 4-4 Mountain West), their first win on the road and evens their record in conference play at the latest point in a season in six years. But for 90 minutes, it seemed neither team was willing or able to make the plays to put it away.
Air Force made just 4 of 14 free-throws, missing 3 of 4 in the final minute of regulation when it could have iced the game. After the final miss, the Spartans’ Brae Ivey hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to extend the game after coach Dave Pilipovich’s team failed to follow instructions and commit a foul.
The Falcons also made just 11 of 47 3-pointers against the San Jose State zone. The 47 attempts were a program record. The season-high for 3-point attempts had been 28 prior to Saturday, and they missed eight more than that in this one.
But Air Force was unapologetic, knowing how rare road wins have been for a program that has just four of them in 28 tries in conference play over the past four years. And circumstances weren’t kind. San Jose State (3-16, 0-7) had jumped to a 31-15 lead before a 14-0 Air Force run cut the deficit to two points. The Falcons also overcame a five-point deficit in the second overtime.
A.J. Walker and Lavelle Scottie each scored 14 points to pace the Falcons, but Walker fouled out on a charging call with 4 seconds left in overtime as Air Force attempted to win it on a drive.
Ryan Swan scored 12 points with 17 rebounds for the Falcons, who committed just eight turnovers. Caleb Morris also had 12 points with four 3-pointers after halftime.