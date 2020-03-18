DENVER — Bye-bye, No Fly.
“It’s been an amazing 9 years ...” future Broncos Ring of Fame inductee Chris Harris Jr. wrote on Instagram after signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.
From two-star recruit out of Tulsa, Okla. ... to Big 12 star at college football pushover Kansas ... to undrafted NFL free agent ... to gutsy, fearless, cocky Broncos all-timer? Truly, memorably amazing.
Harris exits Colorado after 147 games, 548 tackles, 20 interceptions, four pick-sixes, four Pro Bowls, two Super Bowls, one championship parade ... one unforgettable pick-6 against his new employer, the Chargers. In Week 6 of the 2012 season, Harris' interception return against the Chargers capped a 24-point comeback and ignited the Peyton Manning era.
But it was time. Time for a change, both for Harris and for the Broncos. Time to move forward. Too often in postgame locker rooms, Harris had expressed a failure to communicate.
We just weren’t on the same page, Harris lamented over and over in 2017, 2018, 2019.
Now Harris, wife Leah and their four young girls will return to Colorado once per season with the Bolts and in retirement as a Ring of Fame pick.
Empower Field at Mile High still will welcome a sea of No. 25 jerseys on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. He was a fan favorite. There wasn’t a No. 25 on the Chargers’ roster. There is now.
What does this move say about the Broncos? Similar things most, if not all, of their offseason moves have said: the Broncos are empowering Vic Fangio in a way they didn’t Vance Joseph.
They are learning from their mistakes. Free-agent addition Graham Glasgow is a durable, rarely penalized offensive lineman — arriving directly after the Broncos struggled with penalties and injuries on the offensive line. Durable defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who arrived via trade with the Titans, started at least 14 games in five straight seasons — a sign oft-injured Derek Wolfe could be done here. Fangio lobbied for the initial signing of run-stopping lineman Mike Purcell — and the Broncos just placed a valuable second-round tender on the Highlands Ranch product.
“Be careful now,” Fangio said back then. “You might want to keep him.”
The Broncos have put a first-round grade on the input of their second-year coach.
And the Broncos made it official Wednesday by trading for ex-Jags cornerback A.J. Bouye, who replaces Harris, more or less. The Broncos pursued Harris, but not as voraciously as the Chargers, who reportedly gave him $20 million over two years. He stays in the AFC West.
No surprise, and confirming a trend, Fangio once tried to lure Bouye to the Chicago Bears.
“It feels good to be wanted,” Bouye said Wednesday.
Over nine seasons here, the Harris family left behind an admirable legacy in Colorado. The Chris Harris Jr. Foundation’s annual “Coats for a Cause” impacted hundreds of kids at Denver Children’s Home. When Champ Bailey retired, Harris stepped forward to continue Bailey's stellar work with Denver Rescue Mission. His dramatic, improbable rise from undrafted hopeful to $50 million man (earned with the Broncos) no doubt encouraged thousands more.
Leah Harris is the one who came up with the “No Fly Zone” nickname that Harris, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, Bradley Roby and Darian Stewart carried to Super Bowl 50 greatness.
Good times, and this was time to move on.