BRONCOS CHARGERS
Chris Harris Jr. - The Broncos defeated the Chargers 27-19 Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette
Chris Harris Jr. #25

Experience: 8 Years

Height: 5-10

Weight: 199 lbs

Age: 29

College: University of Kansas

Drafted: Undrafted free agent

2018 Salary: Cap hit - $10,366,666 ($7,400,000 base, $2,000,000 signing, $866,666 option, $100,000 workout) 

Spouse: Leah Harris (married 2012)

2017 Season: 32 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions

Career: 359 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 16 Interceptions

Social Media: Twitter: @ChrisHarrisJr, Instagram: chrisharrisjr

Did you know?: Recorded the longest interception return for a touchdown in Broncos history with a 98-yard pick six at Baltimore (12/16/12)...Has been voted to three Pro Bowls...Chosen as the Broncos 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for this leadership both on and off the field and in the community...Founder of Chris Harris Jr. Foundation that works to seek “underdogs.” The Chris Harris Jr. Foundation organizes football camps to encourage players to “rise above obstacles”, inspired by Harris’ own life experiences (source).

Sources: denverbroncos.com, spotrac.com, chrisharrisjr.com

