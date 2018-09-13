Chris Harris Jr. #25
Experience: 8 Years
Height: 5-10
Weight: 199 lbs
Age: 29
College: University of Kansas
Drafted: Undrafted free agent
2018 Salary: Cap hit - $10,366,666 ($7,400,000 base, $2,000,000 signing, $866,666 option, $100,000 workout)
Spouse: Leah Harris (married 2012)
2017 Season: 32 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions
Career: 359 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 16 Interceptions
Social Media: Twitter: @ChrisHarrisJr, Instagram: chrisharrisjr
Did you know?: Recorded the longest interception return for a touchdown in Broncos history with a 98-yard pick six at Baltimore (12/16/12)...Has been voted to three Pro Bowls...Chosen as the Broncos 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for this leadership both on and off the field and in the community...Founder of Chris Harris Jr. Foundation that works to seek “underdogs.” The Chris Harris Jr. Foundation organizes football camps to encourage players to “rise above obstacles”, inspired by Harris’ own life experiences (source).
Sources: denverbroncos.com, spotrac.com, chrisharrisjr.com