Chris Denorfia will return to Hartford this spring to manage the Rockies' Double-A affiliate, the club announced on Wednesday. It'll be his third season as manager of the Yard Goats.

Denorfia played professionally for 16 seasons, spending time with the Reds, A's, Padres, Cubs, Mariners and the Rockies Triple-A team. He previously coached in the Cubs organization.

Joining him this year will be Luis Lopez (bench coach), Blaine Beatty (pitching coach) and Tom Sutaris (hitting coach). Beatty and Sutaris have coached in the organization for four and five years respectively, while Lopez is entering his first season.

The ongoing MLB lockout and possible delayed season does not impact the start of the minor league spring training or season, which is set to begin in April.