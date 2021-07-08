It’s fitting that when the Rockies needed a jolt, they got it from coffee master Chi Chi González.
González has made a name for himself as the clubhouse barista, setting up camp in the Rockies’ home clubhouse and taking his espresso station on the road this year. He serves up Cafe Bustelo, with just a little bit of sugar.
The son of Cuban parents, his Mother ran a nail salon out of their house and served coffee to her customers. González wanted to do the same for his fellow caffeine-enthused teammates.
“I just feel like whoever drinks it, I’m part of their day,” he said in an interview earlier this season.
The Rockies, 7-33 on the road, beat the Diamondbacks 9-3 on Thursday on the back of González’s pitching, and hitting, performance. They needed the energy, as for the past two nights they only had life for one or two innings.
Dom Nuñez had an RBI double in the second, and González hit a single in the fourth that allowed Yonathan Daza, one of his top clients, to score and give the Rockies a 2-0 lead. Daza needs a cup of coffee before batting practice, and another right before the game. He has to take both cups at the same time though, especially on days González starts, because González won’t make another batch just for Daza.
“I’m like dude, I’m not going to be your personal guy,” González joked. “I think coffee is superstitious to everyone.”
On the mound, González gave up a three-run home run in the fifth inning to Josh VanMeter as the Diamondbacks took the lead. González was removed after the inning, as his spot in the batting order was up, and Bud Black instead opted to send out Charlie Blackmon to try to move the runner. González finished with five strikeouts, walking just one.
The decision worked, and Blackmon hit an RBI single to tie the game. They took the lead in the seventh, off hits from Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Yonathan Daza. CJ Cron was hit in the head by a pitch, falling to the ground. He walked to first base with trainer Keith Dugger, but was removed from the game. He underwent concussion protocol, but is expected to be fine.
Nuñez finished with the first three-hit game of his career. He didn't chase, and used the whole field, a goal of his. He hasn't been productive on offense, sporting a .159 batting average, but perhaps this could single a change.
"Nobody feels bad for you, I don't feel bad for myself," he said. "The only way to get better is put in the work, believe in the work you put in and hopefully the results will show up."
Next up, the Rockies have three games in San Diego before they head into the All-Star break. There is a chance, albeit a slim on, they could have double-digit road wins before the midseason classic.
"The guys keep battling," manager Bud Black said. "Hopefully some guys can gain some confidence, and as a group we can gain some confidence going into San Diego."