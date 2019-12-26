PHOENIX • Air Force will play indoors. And on natural grass.
Friday’s Cheez-It Bowl between the No. 24 Falcons and Washington State will be full of anomalies, the biggest being that this college football game is played in a Major League Baseball stadium that is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The surface, typically artificial, was covered with sod last week to prepare for the game, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m.
The stadium’s retractable roof will open during pregame to allow for pregame fireworks. It will then close as the game begins.
“It will be pretty cool just to walk out there for warmups, but once the game happens you’re not really focused on what’s around you. You shouldn’t be,” Air Force senior safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “I don’t think it will affect us in that way.”
An Air Force spokesman said Tuesday that 2,500 tickets allotted to the Falcons had been sold, noting that the team’s Association of Graduates tailgate had sold out and that the 2,500 figure doesn’t reflect the total number of Air Force fans who will be in attendance as tickets on the secondary market were going for $15. Air Force has railed $100,000 for Tickets for Troops, which will go to airmen in the Phoenix area.
The Falcons have been in the area since Dec. 22 for practice and meetings. Coach Troy Calhoun said about 30 minutes were allotted at the start of each practice to develop younger players.
“We’ve watched a lot of film,” senior linebacker Kyle Johnson said, recapping the time in Arizona. “It’s been a lot of practice, a lot of work and recovery in the weight room. So it’s been a lot of work. But at the same time it’s great being in a nice hotel and being able to relax and get the recovery you need.”