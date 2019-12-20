The top two football recruits Air Force signed last year have something in common with starting cornerback Milton "Tre’" Bugg, defensive rush specialist Jake Ksiazek and five other members of the team.
They all found their way out of the desert and onto the Falcons’ football team.
When No. 24 Air Force plays Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, it will be visiting what is quickly becoming some of its most fertile recruiting ground.
“It’s been a really good state,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “No doubt about it.”
Safety Nate Polk, a Scottsdale, Ariz., native who signed last year and is currently at the prep school, is the highest-rated recruit the Falcons have signed during the roughly 10 years 247 Sports has tracked prospect ratings. Just behind Polk is Kyle Patterson, a 6-foot-6 freshman tight end from Gilbert, Ariz., who chose the Falcons last year over an offer from Alabama.
Costen Cooley of Mesa, Ariz., has committed to Air Force as part of this year’s recruiting class. He’s a 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman.
Bugg, Ksiazek and guard Colin Marquez are the most accomplished current Arizona natives on Air Force’s roster. The team also includes wide receiver DeAndre Hughes (Phoenix), safety Corvan Taylor (Gilbert), linebacker Christopher Musselman (San Tan Valley) and outside linebacker Caleb Humphrey (Casa Grande).
Bugg's brother, Mason, is a senior quarterback in Gilbert with an offer from the Falcons.
Calhoun likened Arizona to Colorado as a recruiting hub because of the military presence (Arizona is home to Davis-Monthan and Luke Air Force bases) and because of the influx of people to the area, particularly in and around Phoenix.
“Just because of the population surge in both places,” Calhoun said, “as a result, the high school football has been really good. There’s a good number of candidates, prospects in those areas.”
He said having a growing number of players with success in that area also helps as Air Force tries to grow its footprint in the state.
“I think it does,” he said. “You know guys, we all do; we know guys who were three or four years older in high school. Especially guys who were really good players, you kind of naturally follow them and as a result it may expose or open somebody’s mind to the possibility of coming to the United States Air Force Academy.”
Because the bowl game is a neutral-site event, teams cannot host or entertain recruits or provide complimentary tickets. Prospects are free, obviously, to purchase tickets to the game and are permitted to attend Falcons’ practices at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.