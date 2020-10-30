Being right is so wonderfully underrated. Being rewarded for being right is something I’d really like to try out.
My bid to win some money back, a four-leg parlay, shockingly didn’t pan out. In fact, three of four of the predictions were off-base.
The problem is clearly the bad vibes emanating from the MGM app so we’re trying another one this week - FanDuel, with an annual advertising budget that seems to be twice the national deficit. Download the app and pull it up, and it is ... almost identical. Huh. Except that everything is in Seahawks colors instead of Packers colors, and there aren’t ridiculous parlay suggestions splashed across the top, you’d never know the difference.
We’re using another new customer promo: risk-free bet up to $1000. I agree with the logic offered up before that if they’re recouping your losses, you might as well throw the whole lot in at once.
But for better or worse, I’m a little over these “good” bets for the time being. (That’s what you like to see in a gambling column right?)
Everyone’s been telling me to look down the list, look at the numbers, see which outcomes are generous or awkward and pick that. That strategy has been both ineffective and a total bummer. I want to pick what I think will actually happen.
Predicting NFL outcomes is a crap shoot no matter what, and there’s no need to make this personal. But it will be more fun for me. And what is the point of this if it isn’t fun?
Again, if you wanted sound decisions based on experience, you’ve come to the wrong place.
Fresh off a shellacking at home, I have a feeling the Patriots will beat the favored Bills. I just do. I’m going to hold off, though, to closer to kickoff - waiting on some more favorable odds. I’ll let you know how that goes.
The damage: -$50
