Let me be very clear: I am no expert.
Don’t listen to what I say, and in fact, you might consider doing the exact opposite.
Good basis for a column, right?
Sports betting became legal in Colorado on May 1, 2020. Thanks go out to New Jersey, a strange land where you don’t pump your own gas, which successfully challenged the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The Supreme Court struck it down in 2018 and the floodgates opened.
To say I was wildly indifferent to this legislation is an understatement. I have never placed a sports bet in my life. Well, wait - my dad gave me $5 at a 2001 Kentucky Derby party and I drew Monarchos, who went on to win. I scored $45, a king’s ransom at that age - that’s nine packs of Pokemon cards! - and oh, what a high. I’ll never top it, so why bother trying?
But times are changing, reality is upon us, my boss probably asked every single person on staff before coming to me, and here we are.
As the column name suggests, I’m an unabashedly frugal person. I take my money, your money, everyone but Jeff Bezos’ money very seriously.
The Gazette is giving me money to (yikes) gamble. Whatever we win at the end of the year will go to Gazette charities.
My hope is that newcomers, maybe those that have wanted to learn more about this subject but have been scared away by the numbers and terminology, will feel some solidarity. The experts can feel free to advise, scoff or even mock - I can take it, and my inbox is open. The ones in the middle, who throw $20 down on the Cleveland Browns every time they’re in Vegas...I don’t know, maybe you can glean something from this as well.
After I google “sports book” a few times, we’ll start throwing this money around next week. Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets...on just how messy this will get.
National Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-522-4700