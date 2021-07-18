Charlie Blackmon provided something the Dodgers couldn’t simply brush aside – a walkoff home run in the 10th inning.
Blackmon’s two-out, high-arching solo blast cleared the wall in right field shortly after a Trevor Story sacrifice fly tied it as Colorado avoided a sweep with a 6-5 victory on Sunday at Coors Field.
It was Blackmon’s fifth home run of the season and first in 124 at-bats.
“We knew we had to battle today," said Blackmon, whose home run gave the Rockies their 10th victory in their final at-bat, matching a franchise record. "It wasn’t an easy win. There were times it looked like we might not win, there were times it looked like we would win. That was a back-and-forth and that was a good win going into an off day."
Until Blackmon's home run ended it, Los Angeles had overcome all that the Rockies had mustered.
Jon Gray was in Gray Wolf form, giving up two runs in seven innings. So the Dodgers simply outwaited him and scored three times against the bullpen.
Los Angeles’ defense was shaky, with a dropped popup at second base leading to a run and a booted potential inning-ending double-play ball to third plating another. Yet the Dodgers masked it with a pair of two-run home runs.
And the Rockies forced extra innings with a Chris Owings single in the ninth that scored Ryan McMahon, but the Dodgers went right back in front in the top of the 10th with an RBI single from catcher Will Smith as part of his 3-for-4 day that included three RBIs and a walk.
But the big recovery went to the Rockies, who climbed back to win it and snap an eight-game skid against the Dodgers during a time in which they are without four players and manager Bud Black because of COVID-19 issues.
“We keep bouncing back,” interim manager Mike Redmond said. “That’s a good sign for our organization and the type of players that we have here. That was a nice win.”
Gray threw 97 pitches against a Los Angeles lineup that didn’t include Mookie Betts (sore hip). He gave up two runs – both coming on a two-run home run from Justin Turner in the third inning – and six hits. He struck out seven and walked two. Gray retired the final 12 hitters he faced and moved into second place on Colorado’s all-time strikeout list (779), passing Ubaldo Jimenez (773) to trail only Jorge De La Rosa (985).
"We don’t give in," Gray said. "We’ll fight to the end. That’s what we have to do, especially in games like today.
"We’ll count that as a strength."
Story’s sacrifice fly came with two strikes after he had struck out in his first four plate appearances. He was stuck in a 1-for-18 skid with 11 strikeouts.
David Price started for the Dodgers, making just his fourth appearance and third start in Coors Field during his 15-year career (only seven active pitchers have thrown more innings). The former Cy Young Award winner, who has operated primarily out of the bullpen but is being lengthened out to fill a hole in the rotation threw four innings and gave up one run.
The Rockies rallied for a run in the ninth against closer Kenley Jansen when Ryan McMahon led off with a double and scored on an Owings single.