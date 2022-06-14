DENVER — Charlie Blackmon never expected to become the face of the franchise.
Heck, there was even a time when Blackmon, a pitcher at heart, couldn't imagine becoming a major league outfielder.
But here he is, hitting a new milestone for the Rockies almost every night it seems. Blackmon is already in the top 10 in nearly every franchise category, from home runs (200, ranked 7th) to total games played (1324, ranked second). On Wednesday, he'll reach perhaps his biggest milestone yet: 10 years of service time, something fewer than 10 percent of major league players achieve.
And he's done it all with the Rockies, joining just Todd Helton in that exclusive club.
"It's just so hard to get to the big leagues," said Blackmon, while fumbling with that signature beard in the Padres' visitor dugout last week. "To be able to stick around for a couple years is pretty incredible. To play everyday is unbelievable. To have any sort of longevity is a perfect alignment of so many factors."
Blackmon, though, doesn't like to leave anything up to chance.
He had his share of injuries as a young player, but has a routine now that he has refined to perfection, one that has helped him stay off the injured list for most of his late career and avoid major ailments. It's how he's become the Rockies' ironman, the player they can count on to be in the lineup everyday.
"I've never seen anything like that," said new teammate Kris Bryant, who has played with two top contenders in his career. "It's inspiring. It's really good for myself and a lot of the young guys to see how he prepares. He could easily just show up and go through the motions."
Blackmon has always been known for his work ethic, but it's become even more important as he's aged.
He arrives at the stadium by 1 p.m. for a standard night game, heading straight to the video room to review all of the competitors pitchers. Afterwards it's off to the trainers room to foam roll and work out any kinks — a list that has grown longer each season — then to the cage and batting practice. He'll start his pregame routine one hour and 20 minutes prior to the game — stretching, eating, putting on his uniform — and is on the field 30 minutes before first pitch. He's almost always the first player out, beating even the starting pitcher most days.
Postgame begins in the clubhouse so he can present the game MVP with the chain, a celebration he introduced to the team a year ago. Then he heads to the weight room — he does it after so he doesn't tire out his body for the game. Finally, about two hours after the game, he gets home, where he tries to go to bed as soon as possible so he can wake up and spend time with his daughter in the morning before doing it all again.
"It's not like any one thing is that unique," he said. "I just think that all-together I think its quite a comprehensive program."
Blackmon, at 35, is still an every day player, although his role is now split between right field and designated hitter, a transition that was tough for him to accept at first but is growing on him. After a slow start to the season, he's now batting .252 with nine home runs.
His future is up in the air — he has an $18 million player option for next year, so its up to him if he wants to continue playing. He still loves the game, he said, as much as he did when he was a clean-shaven, nervous rookie just fighting for a roster spot.
"I don't think my competitiveness has waned at all," Blackmon said. "I can't put into words why I'm trying with everything I have to beat the other guy, but it's inside of me and I'm happy it's there."
He's been through it all with the Rockies, from the playoff teams to the disgruntled teammates leaving. The things he'll remember most, though, are the relationships he's built in this game.
"Charlie's decade here has been tremendous," manager Bud Black said. He's represented himself the organization in a professional manner that I so admire and respect. He does it every day, he doesn't waver. He's a true professional. That is something that I'll always know presently about Charlie and remember about Charlie, how he goes about it the right way."