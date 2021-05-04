Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, center, is congratulated by Trevor Story (27) and Raimel Tapia (15) after Blackmon hit a three-run, walkoff home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval in the seventh inning of game two of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won the nightcap by score of 8-6.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)