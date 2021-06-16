DENVER — The story of the Rockies' season can be summed up just by looking at their road and home splits.
At Coors Field, the Rockies are able to string together hits and compete with the best teams in the league. On the road, they barely manage to pull anything together, and have been blanketed by the bottom of the league.
"We are playing really good ball at home," Trevor Story said. "We are going to ride it out at home, and do what we can to win on the road."
Take their games with the Padres this season. Last month at Petco Park, the Padres took all three games by a combined 12-1. But this time, at home, the Rockies beat the Padres 8-7 on Wednesday to sweep their divisional opponent.
The Padres didn’t make it easy, and the Rockies needed a little magic to get the win Wednesday. They got it from Charlie Blackmon, who hit a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single.
"The resiliency, the fight, the counter punching has been evident these last two nights," manager Bud Black said. "I think it's a character trait of these 26 guys."
On Wednesday, the Rockies won without a stellar performance from starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, who pitched 3.2 innings and gave up five runs on nine hits. He’s struggled since he came back from the injured list last month, consistently missing his spots.
His change-up and slider have been hit or miss. Sometimes, those pitches come out of his hand and feel great. But other times, when he tries to duplicate that, he can't come up with the same results. He made adjustments in his side sessions between his last start, but hasn't been able to diagnose what the problem is yet.
"If I knew, I would make the adjustment in game," he said. "I have to keep trying to find proper releases form, proper grip, proper turnover on pitches and work from there."
His teammates did enough to counter his poor start. The Rockies had 13 hits, and scored eight runs for the second day in a row. Nearly every position player contributed to that total.
Trevor Story hit another milestone, becoming the 13th player in franchise history to reach 400 RBIs. He added one more RBI in the fourth to give him 401 in his career. He spent two weeks on the injured list recently, and looked sharp in this series for the first time since leaving a game last month with elbow inflammation. Prior to this series, he was behind on the fastball and ahead on the off speed. Now, he seems to have fixed his timing.
"Anytime we win, we are going to enjoy that," Story said. "It was a cool accomplishment, but on to the next."
Raimel Tapia, with his double in the first, extended his hit streak to 13 games, the longest of his career. He’s recorded 12 doubles during this streak, including two Wednesday, giving him the most in franchise history over a 13-game span.
"This guy is a hitter," Black said. "He just continues to solidify himself as a guy that is going to collect hits at the top of the order."
They even got an offensive contribution from catcher Elias Díaz, who got on base four times with a home run, two singles and walk. His batting average increased to .165. CJ Cron also hit a home run in the first inning, his second of the series and seventh for the season.
Tyler Kinley earned the MVP chain after pitching two scoreless innings.