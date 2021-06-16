DENVER — The story of the Rockies season can be summed up just by looking at their road and home splits.
At Coors Field, the Rockies are able to string together hits and compete with the best teams in the league. On the road, they barely manage to squeak anything together, and have been blanketed by the bottom of the league.
Take their games with the Padres this season. Last month at Petco Park, the Padres took all three games by a combined score of 12-1. But the Rockies beat the Padres 8-7 on Wednesday to sweep their divisional opponent. Part of that could be explained by the poor pitching performance by the usual stellar Padres staff, but the Rockies did their part by outworking them.
On Wednesday, the Rockies won without a stellar performance from starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, who pitched 3.2 innings and gave up five runs on nine hits. He’s struggled since he came back from the injured list last month, consistently missing his spots.
The Padres didn’t make it easy, and the Rockies needed a little walk off magic to get the win. They got it from Charlie Blackmon, who hit a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single to give the Rockies the win.
The Rockies had 13 hits, and scored over seven runs for the second day in a row. Nearly every position player contributed to that total.
Trevor Story hit another milestone, becoming the 13th player in franchise history to reach 400 RBIs. He added one more RBI in the fourth to give him 401 in his career. He spent two weeks on the injured list recently, and looked sharp in this series for the first time since leaving a game last month with elbow inflammation. Prior to this series, he was behind on the fastball and ahead on the offspeed. Now, he seems to have fixed his timing.
Raimel Tapia, with his double in the first, extended his hit streak to 13 games, the longest of his career. He’s recorded 12 doubles during this streak, including two on Wednesday, giving him the most in franchise history over a 13-game span.
They even got an offensive contribution from catcher Elias Díaz, who got on base four times with a home run, two singles and walk. His batting average increased to .165. CJ Cron also hit a home run in the first inning, his second of the series and seventh for the season.