Eaton’s own Austin Ekeler took two big bites out of the Denver Broncos’ defense on Sunday’s decisive drive.
After Brandon McManus’s field goal tied the game at 16 with 2:42 to play, the Chargers started their final drive on their own 25.
Ekeler, a former college standout at Western Colorado, doubled his rushing output to that point with an 11-yard carry on the first play of the drive, taking advantage of Denver coach Vic Fangio’s call to support his banged-up secondary.
“The first call we were in a coverage to help the corners and they ran it and squirted it out of there for 11 yards,” Fangio said.
The Chargers got into Denver territory on the next play, a 23-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Jalen Guyton, and had a first down on the fringe of field-goal range with just under two minutes to play. After Ekeler broke off a 23-yard run, his longest of the day, on the third play of the drive, the Chargers were squarely in kicker Michael Badgley’s range.
“I believe on the second one we made an adjustment—we lined up incorrectly and the ball cut back there and then he steam carried us for a few extra yards there at the end,” Fangio said.
After three more plays and a few timeouts spent, the Chargers’ had their game-winning field goal. Ekeler picked up a majority of his 45 rushing yards on his first two carries of the final drive, none more costly than his 23-yarder.
“We held the run pretty good all game until those last two runs,” linebacker Alexander Johnson said. “He squeezed through the gap where we could have been, but it was communication issue—we didn't line up right and he was able to capitalize on that."
Ekeler scored the Chargers’ only touchdown on a nine-yard pass from Herbert that made it 10-0 early in the second quarter. From there, the Broncos limited the hosts to three field goals and two punts.
“You can be good all day but if you have a couple bad plays that's going to overshadow the good plays. That's life as part of the game— you have a couple bad plays and that's going to overshadow the good you did,” Johnson said. “If we try to eliminate those couple of ones and it would have been a pretty great day."
Beyond Ekeler, Herbert passed for 253 yards and a touchdown without his favorite target, Keenan Allen. Mike Williams and Stephen Anderson each caught four passes for 54 and 48 yards, respectively. Kalen Ballage, a Falcon High School graduate, added 14 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards. Despite failing to force a turnover, the Broncos’ defensive effort was good enough to win before Ekeler got his team in field-goal range.
“It all works together,” linebacker Malik Reed said. “The guys on the back end and the front seven. We all had to be on the same page to be able to stop a back like Austin. He was able to break free on a few runs and I feel like we had to do a better job of being on the same page and knowing what we had to do."