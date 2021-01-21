A schedule change should provide a little boost to Air Force.
A swap from Fox Sports 1 will have the Falcons tipping off against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Friday instead of 9 p.m., a time in a evening that figures to be a bit more conducive to the rise-before-sunrise schedule kept by the cadets.
It was a rare break from a schedule that so far has not be particularly kind to Air Force (4-8, 2-6 Mountain West).
The Mountain West has three teams ranked in the nation’s top 55, according to Ken Pomeroy, and this will be the third Air Force has faced. It was swept at Boise State (ranked No. 55) and at home against Utah State (ranked No. 42).
At No. 40, San Diego State is the top team in the league according to this metric.
Another loss came against No. 60 Drake in non-conference action.
Against teams in the top 60, Air Force is 0-5. Against everyone else it is 4-3.
Asked about this rough stretch of scheduling and games times that were originally 9 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Sunday before the swap, and coach Joe Scott said he welcomed the challenge and, more importantly, wants to make sure he has players who do the same.
“You’ve got to be a competitor,” he said. “I’m going to keep stressing that. We’re going to coach to that, build to that, and we’ve got to recruit to that.
“It’s what’s required in this game. … Competitiveness is the engine of growth.”
The Falcons will be shorthanded on the interior, as the team is still awaiting word on the full extent of junior forward Abe Kinrade’s knee injury. Scott said that the best way to fill that void would be for sophomore Nikc Jackson to avoid foul trouble and see more minutes, but Ameka Akaya could also be an answer. In all likelihood those extra minutes will just be shifted around among the team’s top six players, but sophomore C.J. Haut could also be a candidate to see action inside.
San Diego State (9-4, 3-3) has another one of its squads built on height and lengthy defenders, but Scott isn’t overly concerned about the other team at this point during his first season back with the Falcons.
“We can’t get hung up on those things,” he said. “We’ve got to get hung up on what needs to be done to make sure we keep getting better.”