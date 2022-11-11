Air Force prides itself on a consistent, unwavering daily, let alone weekly, approach. Well, here’s a test of that.

Coming off a week that saw the Falcons beat archrival Army, capture their first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016 and earn bowl eligibility – they return home to face winless-in-conference New Mexico at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.

Strength or not, preventing a letup in this situation is a challenge.

New Mexico hasn’t won at Air Force since 2000. The Falcons own a four-game winning streak in the series, with each win coming by 20 or more points. The Lobos have lost six in a row.

“Our mindset right now is we’re just looking to go undefeated in November,” said tight end Caleb Rillos, dismissing the notion of Air Force presenting anything less than its best this week.

Rillos was raised by a pair of Air Force graduates and knew from a young age he wanted to attend the academy and play football, so he’d be an unlikely candidate to let his guard down for a conference game.

Defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood reiterated that the Falcons set a goal of going 1-0 each week.

Thiergood is the son of a Chicago-area police officer, not the kind of profession where one can afford to just go through the motions.

“He’s been through a lot, especially growing up in the city,” Thiergood said of his father, Dion. “He’s someone I look up to every day, just everything he’s done.”

Of course, coach Troy Calhoun speaks consistently of embracing that day’s practice, let alone the game coming up.

If the Army game led to a hangover, Calhoun asked, why would it not have impacted Air Force last season? The Falcons came off a crushing overtime loss to the Black Knights in 2021 and won their final four games.

So, Air Force (6-3, 2-3 Mountain West) would seem equipped to handle this situation. At least in theory.

As for New Mexico (2-7, 0-5), it is desperate to have something to show for a run in which it has been competitive in four of the past five games but ultimately made mistakes down the stretch to contribute to a loss.

“We’ve made significant progress as a football team,” Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said. “You don’t see that when you look at the record and see you’re 2-7.”