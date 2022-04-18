DENVER — Chad Kuhl has heard all of the stereotypes about pitching at Coors Field.
He knows that balls move differently here. He understands that altitude can affect sleep and hydration. But he didn't care. The Rockies were offering him a chance to start, and that was at the top of the list when he was looking for a team to sign with last month.
And on Monday, in his first start at Coors Field in purple, he showed off why the Rockies were so eager to snag him. He pitched six innings, giving up only two hits and no runs as the Rockies beat the Phillies 4-1.
Kuhl spent the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh before being non-tendered right before the MLB lockout started in December. He verbally agreed to join the Rockies two days after the stalemate ended, signing officially a few days later. It happened so quickly that neither side had time to check in with catcher Elias Díaz, who caught Kuhl for four years with the Pirates.
They did consult Díaz afterward, though. With a short spring, they wanted any insight they could get to make the transition easier. Díaz confirmed what they already knew: that Kuhl has a good sinker, high fastball and inconsistent secondary pitches. Díaz also sang praises on Kuhl's personality and his willingness to learn, which the Rockies have picked up on very quickly as well.
Kuhl's first start in Arlington last week was passable: two hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings. His command was off at times — he walked four — and he ran out of steam at the end, a complication of a late signing and a shortened spring. His finger also cracked opened, causing a brief interruption as trainers tended to the blood.
Monday was a different story though.
He got behind in counts early, not throwing a first pitch strike in the first inning, and Bryce Harper hit a single off him in the first. But Kuhl rebounded. He didn't give up another hit until the sixth, and struck out Harper, the reigning National League MVP, swinging twice. Kuhl walked just one.
It took a while for Kuhl to get some help offensively, as Phillies' starter Aaron Nola kept the Rockies' bats relatively quiet for the first five innings. They finally got something going in the sixth, when Charlie Blackmon blasted his first home run of the season into the Phillies' bullpen. CJ Cron also scored that inning on a double pitch.
The Rockies added two more runs in seventh after a double from Randal Grichuk.