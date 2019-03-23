It has taken Cesar Romero, the most recent addition to Switchbacks FC, a handful of days to get on to the Weidner Field wireless internet, but he only needed a few minutes Saturday to connect against San Antonio.
Romero, a 20-year-old forward from Honduras, made his club debut in the 82nd minute, replacing Mike Seth, who toiled atop the Switchbacks’ formation.
Four minutes later, Romero settled the ball in a bit of space outside the box and let a right-footed shot rip. It beat San Antonio keeper Matt Cardone to the far post for the only goal of Colorado Springs’ 1-0 victory.
Switchbacks Jordan Burt takes the ball up the field in the game against San Antonio FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Switchbacks Saeed Robinson looks to cross the ball across the field as San Antionio's Kai Greene attacks the ball at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Antonio FC's Jack Barmby attempts to keep the ball while Switchbacks player Shane Malcolm comes in for the steal at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Antonio's Pecka heads the ball while Switchbacks player Alex Molano tries to continue the play on the field at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Switchbacks Alex Molano looks for an open pass during the first half of the game against San Antonio FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Switchbacks player Shane Malcolm takes the ball to the goal during the first half of the game against San Antonio FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Switchbacks player Jordan Schweitzer attempts to play defense as San Antonio's Pecka takes the ball to the goal at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Switchbacks Jordan Burt takes the ball up the field in the game against San Antonio FC at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
“(I’m) very thankful with God because that’s a debut that (I) dreamed,” Romero said through teammate Rony Argueta, serving as a translator outside the club's locker room.
“The most important thing is the 3 points for the team.”
Argueta and coach Steve Trittschuh agreed the late goal prevented what could’ve been a frustrating scoreless draw.
“A 0-0 draw would’ve felt like a loss,” Argueta said. “We dominated the entire game. We kept the ball, created a lot of chances.”
After the hosts earned numerous corner kicks and set pieces in the opening 10 minutes, the Switchbacks’ best chance of the first half came when the ball came to Argueta after some nice buildup. The midfielder saw his attempt from short range saved by Cardone.
Just before the half Saeed Robinson ripped a shot from distance that beat Cardone but not the crossbar.
Jordan Burt nearly scored on a looping header in the second half, but the hosts had to wait for Romero.
“Obviously we had a lot of chances to score goals, and I thought we were going to get one but (I) rolled the dice,” Trittschuh said. “And he came through.”
Romero didn’t need much time to impress those around the club.
“In the attack, he’s got those instincts. He’s a goal-scorer. He gets himself in good positions,” Trittschuh said. “We’ve seen that already in training.”
Romero displayed a feel for the game even after scoring. Following a San Antonio corner kick, Romero carried the ball across midfield, eventually drawing a foul that gave the Switchbacks an opportunity to regroup and finish the game without conceding an equalizer.
“I saw right away he’s technically very good, smart player,” Argueta said. “He keeps the ball, makes good decisions on the ball.”
Romero made the right decision to let fly from outside the box on Saturday, but he’s still adjusting to differences between Honduras and his new home.
Getting connected to the internet, a necessity for him communicate with those at home over his cell phone, hasn't happened yet, but there's a pretty good guess what's waiting for Romero when he does.
“(I’m) pretty sure (I’ve) got some messages from friends and family,” Romero said via Argueta. “(I’m) very happy for the goal.”
So are the Switchbacks, who sit on six points after three matches.
“All credit Cesar,” Argueta said. “What a finish."