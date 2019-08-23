An extra year for Kassady Huffman changes the equation for Air Force women’s basketball.
The 6-foot-2 senior has received a rare two-semester medical turnback following an ACL tear in January. She withdrew from the academy for rehab early in the spring semester and will return to school following this fall semester.
She’ll rejoin the basketball team for the second half of the 2019-20 season as a junior and then have the full 2020-21 campaign as well. She otherwise would have been a senior this year.
“It’s incredibly exciting,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “Even as we’ve gotten better, the one thing we’ve been lacking is great, quality play out of upperclassmen. We’ve been incredibly young.”
Huffman will now be part of a class with Kaelin Immel and Emily Conroe. Immel’s 14.1 career scoring average is the best for the program since it moved to Division I in 1996-97. Conroe’s career 10.9 ppg ranks fourth in that span and she led the team in rebounds and steals last year.
The Falcons have three returning starters in the sophomore class with point guard Briana Autrey and 6-foot forwards Haley Jones and Riley Snyder.
For a program that has never had a winning record at the Division I level and is 33-329 all-time in WAC and Mountain West games, a legitimate competitive window now seems ready to open.
“We’re going to take another step forward this year, we feel pretty confident about that,” Gobrecht said. “But everything is working toward that 2020-21 year when we think we’re going to hit a bit of a peak.
“It’s about time.”
Additional time from Huffman, an Air Academy High School graduate, figures to be a crucial piece of that. She ranked third in the Mountain West with 25 blocked shots and led Air Force with 6.6 rebounds per game at the time of her injury.
Air Force was 8-12 at the end of January. Without Huffman, it finished 0-10.
Gobrecht said Air Force hasn’t been told if Huffman can return at the end of the fall semester, which would make her eligible for a Dec. 18 game at Long Beach State. That would be the case if a player were sitting out under an NCAA transfer rule. If she must wait until spring classes begin, it would put her on the court in early January.
“She’s working really hard,” Gobrecht said. “She looks the best she’s ever looked. She’s much stronger, has a little more muscle on her. She’s been working her tail off to get strong. She’ll use the spring semester to get back in the swing of things and then have a great senior year.”
Medical turnbacks at the academy generally cover one semester, making them uncommon for athletes whose sports compete in the spring semester. Gobrecht said a combination of variables including school demands, timing of the injury and recovery and the fact that Huffman’s family lives locally, eliminating any housing costs and allowing her access to Air Force trainers for rehab made two semesters away necessary and workable.
“The combination of everything made this the right thing for her, and we were able to get the permission to do it,” said Gobrecht, whose teams have improved their win total in each of her four seasons. “It was a just a matter of explaining all of the variables and why this was a unique situation.”