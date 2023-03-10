Colorado College’s struggles at the end of the regular season didn’t carry into the Tigers’ first game of the postseason.

The Tigers, the NCHC’s No. 7 seed, upset No. 2 seed Western Michigan 3-1 in the first game of the conference quarterfinals on Friday. The win snaps a 12-game winless streak, dating back to January.

They are now a win away from advancing to the semifinals, held in St. Paul, Minn.

“It was a good playoff hockey game,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said.

While the result was ultimately favorable for CC, the start wasn’t. The Broncos, ranked No. 7 in the nation, scored in the first period and held a 1-0 lead until the third.

Thankfully for the Tigers, their defense and goaltending were strong enough to remain within reach. Between several acrobatic saves by goalie Kaidan Mbereko, multiple penalty kills and dozens of blocked shots, the Tigers held WMU to just the one goal.

Then, CC saw its offense surge.

Junior Logan Will scored the equalizer, his fifth goal of the year, midway through the third period. And 40 seconds later, Tyler Coffey capitalized on a pass from Noah Laba to give CC its first lead of the game.

CC’s scoring leader, junior Hunter McKown, then put the game away. The forward scored his 13th power play goal, an NCAA high, to seal the Tigers’ two-goal win.

“I was really proud of our conviction and our ability to stick with it,” Mayotte said. “We believe that we can rise up and take games.”

CC’s win over WMU is its first in five meetings this year. In the previous four games, the Broncos outscored the Tigers 14-3.

Mbereko earned the win in goal. The freshman allowed just one goal and recorded 25 saves.

Both teams scored power-play goals. WMU went 1-for-2 with an advantage, while CC was 1-for-3. The Broncos outshot the Tigers 26-25.

The Tigers and Broncos will rematch at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A win would send CC to the NCHC semifinals, while a loss would force a winner-take-all game three on Sunday.

“Obviously, we have a big job ahead of us,” Mayotte said. “We know that they’re going to come out and push. We have to make sure that we’re prepared for tomorrow.”