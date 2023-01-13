Colorado College’s first conference game of the calendar year went about as well as it could have.
The Tigers defeated No. 3 St. Cloud State 4-2 on the road on Friday. The win moves them to a tie for second in the NCHC standings with the Huskies.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “It’s impressive.”
CC had to play from behind, as former Tiger Grant Cruikshank got SCSU on the board late in the first period to take a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers, though, had the next few.
Tyler Coffey had the equalizer on a 5-on-3 six minutes into the second period, while Hunter McKown added a power-play goal just a minute later. It marked McKown’s 10th power play goal of the year, which leads the nation.
CC kept its momentum rolling in the third period, when Coffey scored his second of the night, this time at even strength. A few minutes later, Noah Prokop extended CC's lead to 4-1.
The Huskies finally answered later in the third period, but the Tigers did enough in the middle stages of the game to earn their two-goal win.
Freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko started the game, playing almost two periods before suffering a game-ending injury. Matt Vernon, a senior, stepped in and performed admirably.
The netminders combined for 42 saves, each allowing a goal.
And in addition to Mbereko’s injury, Bryan Yoon and Ray Christy both suffered injuries that caused them to leave the game 10 minutes into the first period. Yoon and Christy are among the team’s most experienced players, leaving two sizable holes on the ice.
But the Tigers didn’t miss a beat. Just like Vernon did for Mbereko, the players behind Yoon and Christy stepped up.
“To lose those three guys and as early as we did and have guys step up and thrive, it’s really impressive,” Mayotte said.
CC got the win despite being outshot 44-24. The Tigers went 2-for-2 on power plays, while the Huskies went 0-for-3.
“We had some absolutely incredible efforts,” Mayotte said. “You can name everybody on the back end. It felt like they got better as it went on. Got more poised, won more races, won more battles.”
The win avenges SCSU’s sweep of CC in November, when the Huskies outscored the Tigers 8-1 in two games.
Colorado College is 10-10-1 overall and 6-4-1 in conference play. With both CC and SCSU having 20 conference points, a win for either team on Saturday would put them in outright second place.
Mayotte knows the importance of a potential sweep, and he hopes the team comes out with the same intensity it did in Friday’s first two periods.
“It’s going to be about our start and understanding the pace that we played with; we’ll have to earn it,” Mayotte said. “But we’ll enjoy this one tonight.”
Saturday’s puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.