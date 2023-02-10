After clawing back from an early two-goal deficit, Colorado College’s comeback effort came up short on Friday.

The Tigers fell 3-2 to Omaha on the road, losing in overtime. It marks their sixth loss in a row.

Because the loss came in overtime, CC still earns a point in the conference standings. It is the Tigers first point earned since Jan. 13.

Both teams went scoreless for the first 15 minutes before Omaha’s Ty Mueller scored the opening goal to end the first period. The Mavericks scored again midway through the second period to give them a 2-0 lead.

While it was a sizable hole, the Tigers didn’t stay in it.

Freshman Noah Laba cut Omaha’s lead in half with a power-play goal with two minutes left in the second. Laba’s goal was CC’s first on the power play in six games.

CC continued its power play success in the third period when Hunter McKown scored to tie the game. That was McKown’s 11th power-play goal this season, which leads the nation.

Neither team could find the net in the final minutes of regulation, sending it to overtime. And with 1:44 remaining in overtime, Omaha’s Tyler Weiss put in the game-winner.

Despite recording 36 saves, freshman Kaidan Mbereko took the loss in goal. The Mavericks outshot CC 40-28 and logged 64 attempts to the Tigers’ 51.

Omaha’s win avenged the Tigers’ sweep of the Mavericks in December, when CC outscored them 7-4 in two games.

CC will go for redemption against the Mavericks on Saturday. The game will begin at 6 p.m.