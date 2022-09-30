As Colorado College hockey coach Kristofer Mayotte enters his second year, he is optimistic.

“Our guys have come back and hit the ground running,” Mayotte said. “There’s a new energy, they know what to expect from our staff and the standards and the expectations.

"I think we have a team that is going to surprise some people.”

The Tigers went 9-24-3 overall in Mayotte’s first season, finishing seventh in the eight-team National Collegiate Hockey Conference. They were underclassman-heavy in 2021-22, as freshmen and sophomores scored 68 of CC’s 79 goals.

With that group of young players a year more experienced, junior Hunter McKown believes the Tigers will be more cohesive in 2022-23.

“We have a lot of returning scorers back, and we’ve all made improvements, so we’re headed in the right direction,” McKown said.

In addition to 20 returning players, Colorado College adds eight newcomers to the roster. McKown is high on the group of freshmen, noting a quick adjustment to joining the program.

“There are a lot of good kids in that group, and they’ve meshed with the team really well,” McKown said. “They’ve brought their abilities to the team, and we’re trying to foster that and let them play their game as best as they can, as well as teach them the ropes a little bit.”

McKown led the Tigers in goals (13) and points (21) a year ago. Other key scorers back are Stanley Cooley, Logan Will and Matthew Gleason, among others.

The junior forward said running a sustained offense will be a strength in the Tigers’ attack.

“We play a real team game,” McKown said. “We try to wear teams down in the offensive zone, and that’s something big that we focus on.”

Bryan Yoon, a fifth-year senior defenseman, singled out forechecking as a bright spot for CC. A forecheck occurs when a team regains possession of the puck in its offensive zone.

All in all, Yoon believes the Tigers’ defense is a deep unit.

“We have a really strong D-corps and I'm really happy about where we’re at,” Yoon said.

NCHC coaches and media members picked Colorado College sixth in the league’s preseason poll ahead of Nebraska-Omaha and Miami. Defending NCAA champion Denver took the No. 1 spot with 19 first-place votes, while North Dakota was second with four first-place votes.

Mayotte admitted he doesn’t pay much attention to preseason rankings. But the coach believes his team can finish higher than sixth.

“It’s about the work you’re going to put in, and whichever team continues to improve and work throughout the year gives themself the best chance at the end. I think we have a team that is going to surprise some people.

“Our ceiling is much higher than sixth. Whether we reach it, that’s up to us, but we have the makings of a top-four team.”

For the first time since March, the Tigers play in a game setting Saturday when they battle Air Force in an exhibition game at Cadet Ice Arena. There will be bragging rights, as the opposing campuses are just 10 miles away.

But more than anything, the Tigers look forward to putting the combination of youth and experience in a game-like setting before wins and losses start to count.

“We want to win, but at the end of the day, it’s more just seeing where a team’s at, where our strengths are and where we need to get better,” Yoon said. “Obviously we’re going to go out there trying to win, but I think there’s more than that in an exhibition game.”

Mayotte added, “Air Force is always a good test. They always come out and try to outcompete you, so I think it’s a really good opportunity to see what we have in the tank and something to build on once we watch the tape on it.”

Air Force and CC will play a home-and-home regular-season series later in October, with the Tigers hosting the Falcons on Oct. 28 and visiting Air Force on Oct. 29.

Colorado College’s regular season begins Oct. 7 when the Tigers host a series against Alaska Anchorage at Ed Robson Arena.

Quick notes on the Tigers