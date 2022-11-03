With conference play beginning this week, Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte spent the last few days reflecting on the first few weeks of the 2022-23 season.

After a month of hockey, the Tigers are 3-5-0. They started the year with back-to-back wins, then lost four in a row and then split the annual Battle for Pikes Peak with Air Force.

Now that those eight games are in the rearview mirror, the Tigers are looking through the windshield at their most important series yet - a home NCHC series against Minnesota-Duluth.

Before battling the Bulldogs, Mayotte allowed his guys to pick the game plan.

“Usually the staff picks the plan in terms of getting better. This week we let the players have a say in it,” Mayotte said. “They picked three or four things that we signed off on, and it built our plan for the week. It gives them some ownership of the drills we’re doing, the plan and things like that.”

The coach believes it has paid off. Mayotte said Monday and Tuesday were arguably the team’s best early-week practices of the year.

Junior forward Logan Will said chemistry has been a key focus ahead of the UMD series.

“I think our detail, making sure that we’re communicating on our short outs, making sure we’re going to the net and playing fast — stuff that makes us a good hockey team,” Will said.

The Tigers know chemistry and good practices are necessary for the challenge ahead.

Minnesota-Duluth is No. 19 in the latest USCHO rankings.

The Bulldogs are 4-4-0 with sweeps over Arizona State and Cornell. They have reached the NCAA Tournament seven times in a row, winning two national titles in that span.

An efficient brand of hockey under coach Scott Sandelin has turned Minnesota-Duluth into a juggernaut.

“They’re just so consistent on what it takes to win," Mayotte said. "They make great decisions, they manage the puck at the right time and they do all the hard things.

“They really don’t play a game where they hurt themselves. That’s the winning recipe. Make teams have to beat you.”

And while UMD is one of the bigger name brands in college hockey, the Bulldogs are far from the only elite team in the NCHC. Four other league members are in the top 20 and three are in the top 10.

This makes a strong start to conference play even more imperative.

“I think it has our guys’ attention,” Mayotte said. “The start is obviously important because you want to get points any way you can.”

The Tigers, though, are confident they can do so. They won six conference games last year and came up just short in several of the ones they lost.

The series will be UMD’s first time playing at Ed Robson Arena since its opening in 2021. And the Tigers are ready to introduce the Bulldogs to their new brand of hockey.

“We’re very excited to open conference play at our own barn,” Will said. “It’ll be a different experience for them and a different CC Tiger team than they’ve played.”