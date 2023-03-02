Constant competition has made Matt Vernon the goalie he is today.

A senior for CC, Vernon has shared time with other netminders in all four of his seasons. This year, he has primarily backed up freshman Kaidan Mbereko, who has blossomed into a star.

The consistent battles, though, have made Vernon ready for when he does get the call.

“You just have to be ready,” Vernon said.

Last week’s series against North Dakota is proof of that. Mbereko suffered a lower-body injury in game one of the series, forcing him to miss game two.

Vernon played exceptionally in Mbereko’s place on Saturday.

The senior held North Dakota scoreless in regulation and overtime, recording 26 saves. The Fighting Hawks had several point-blank chances late in the third period and in overtime, but Vernon halted all of them.

Unfortunately for him, though, UND goalie Drew DeRidder played exceptionally, too, and held the Tigers scoreless in 65 minutes.

The game went to a shootout. CC’s shootout lineup of Ryan Beck, Hunter McKown and Noah Serdachny — a strong three-man combo — went 0-for-3 against DeRidder, while UND capitalized on its third attempt to secure the extra conference point.

Vernon’s shutout was the third of his career.

And remarkably, he’s won just one of those (Oct. 28 against Air Force). The other two were Saturday’s tie (shootout loss) and a similar tie and shootout loss against Minnesota Duluth last year.

Having done it twice, Vernon took comfort in knowing he did everything he could to put his team in a winning position against UND.

“The first one (against Minnesota Duluth), I was pretty pissed,” Vernon said. “But that second one, I just have to laugh. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

That positive attitude is something that has stemmed from competing with high-caliber goalies throughout his college career.

This year, Mbereko has taken most of the spotlight in goal. The freshman has taken home two NCHC Goaltender of the Month honors while recording a .918 save percentage.

While Mbereko has been the primary goalie, Vernon has been quick to encourage and offer advice, when necessary, to his teammate.

“Honestly, I don’t think there’s a lot playing wise that I have that he can learn from, but there are times where I’ll talk to him about what I’m seeing and what I think could be good plays,” Vernon said.

The two years before that, it was Vernon and former Tiger Dominic Basse splitting ice time. Basse — who now plays for St. Cloud State — got more starts.

But Vernon never got discouraged.

“I consider myself lucky to have been able to compete against high-quality players for ice time,” Vernon said. “It pushes me that much more to be better.”

Vernon hadn’t started in two months before his shutout against UND. But he was similarly strong in his last starts.

With Mbereko absent due to his selection to the U.S. Junior National Team, Vernon played both games against Princeton. In those games, he allowed four goals in two games, making 39 saves.

It’s hard for Vernon to predict when he’ll see the ice, but he’s always ready.

“I work hard in practice and don’t feel like I miss a beat when I’m out there,” Vernon said.

As someone who has constantly fought for playing time throughout his career, it would have been easy for Vernon to leave CC. In today’s era of the transfer portal, it’s easy for an athlete — especially one of Vernon’s caliber — to find a new home.

But the thought has never crossed Vernon’s mind, and that’s something that impresses his coach.

“He just shows up to work and does his job,” Kris Mayotte said. “The guys that work for their opportunities, when they get it, they know how to handle it. That’s been Vern since we’ve known him.”

Mbereko is back skating and is expected to start Friday. But there’s a good chance Vernon will see the ice again this weekend.

Mayotte said Vernon is “likely” to start on Saturday at CC’s senior night and final regular-season game against No. 3 Denver.

Regardless of whether Vernon does get the nod, it will be a special night for the senior. It is his final game at Ed Robson Arena, and his parents and siblings from Calgary, Alberta, will be in attendance.

Vernon admitted it would be “phenomenal” to start one last game in front of the home crowd with his family’s support. While he hasn’t officially gotten the start, Vernon will do what he’s best at if he does get the call: Being ready.

“I’m feeling good, and I’m feeling ready,” Vernon said. “It would mean a lot to me.”