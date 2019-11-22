The Colorado College Tigers found themselves on the losing end of a 4-3 heartbreaker against defending national champion Minnesota Duluth, surrendering the game-winner with 18 seconds left.
Colorado College relied heavily early and late on freshman goalie Matt Vernon, who had 43 saves. The Bulldogs’ second and third goals came on power-play redirections.
As a five-minute major on the Tigers rolled through the last bit of regulation, CC drew a penalty and pulled Vernon for the extra attacker. Nick Halloran scored his fifth in five games and second of the night, tying a game that appeared bound for overtime.
But Cole Koepke’s one-timer hit twine with 18 seconds left in the third period. Scott Perunovich assisted on all four Duluth goals.
“We’ve got to find a way to get to overtime there and give ourselves a chance to win,” coach Mike Haviland told KRDO after the game.
With 5:11 left in regulation and a tie game, Grant Cruikshank hit Nick Swaney from behind and drew the second five-minute major of the contest. Nineteen seconds in, Tanner Laderoute finished off a chance to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, 3-2. That kicked off the late three-goal flurry.
The Tigers were outshot 15-5 in the first period but Vernon kept the Bulldogs off the scoresheet.
Less than a minute into the second period, Bailey Conger blocked a shot and tied up his man along the boards. The puck pushed out to Chris Wilkie, who had a clean sheet of ice in front of him. Wilkie went in alone, waited and buried it stick side to make it 1-0. It was his fifth of the season.
With 12 seconds left on a power play later in the period, Jackson Cates ducked around Chad Sasaki and a sliding Zach Berzolla and beat Vernon to tie the game.
“Too many penalties in the last two games for me,” Haviland said. “We’ve gotta get away from that.”
Jesse Jacques leaned upward and caught CC’s Bryan Yoon in the face as he was coming behind the UMD net, earning Jacques his own five-minute major and game misconduct. Yoon was back out for the next faceoff.
Halloran scored a minute into the major penalty. Kristian Blumenschein held it in and Halloran scored from the top of the left faceoff circle.
The rest of the penalty carried over to the third period and expired. Kobe Roth soon knocked a Nick Wolff point shot underneath Vernon. Haviland’s challenge for a high stick was unsuccessful.
Minnesota Duluth’s Hunter Shepard finished with 22 saves as CC’s two-game win streak came to an end.
Among other things, as CC (4-4-1, 2-2-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) goes for the series split against the two-time defending national champions on Saturday night, Haviland wants them to “play with more confidence with the puck like we have been.”