DENVER — It would have been easy for CC’s game against Denver on Friday to spiral in the wrong direction.

The Tigers allowed two goals in a two-minute span in the second period. They also saw their starting goalie, Kaidan Mbereko, suffer a game-ending injury on the first of those goals.

CC didn’t allow that to happen but still fell short. No. 3 Denver escaped with a 2-1 win after CC cut the Pioneers’ lead in half to end the second period.

The loss is CC’s 10th in the last 12 games, and the Tigers haven’t won since Jan. 13. Even so, CC coach Kristofer Mayotte found plenty of positives from Friday’s battle.

“I thought we were tough tonight,” Mayotte said. “I’m proud of our guys. We battled through it and found a way to make a push. I thought we had a lot of heart.”

The Tigers were fortunate to still be in the game after the first period.

Denver dominated in nearly every category in the first 20 minutes, winning the puck possession battle handily and outshooting the Tigers 12-8. But a strong period from Mbereko and several CC blocks held the game scoreless.

Then the woeful stretch in the second period happened. Back-to-back goals in such a short time period put CC in a two-goal deficit.

But the Tigers were able to get the energy back.

Junior Hunter McKown scored on a power play to shrink Denver’s lead to one goal. The power-play goal was McKown’s 12th, which leads the NCAA.

Positivity, even after things briefly unraveled, kept CC in the game.

“It got quiet for about 30 seconds, but we knew we were doing some things that were working,” Mayotte said. “If we could just stick with it long enough, it would give us a chance.”

Unfortunately for CC, Denver played well enough defensively to seal its one-goal win — even after the Tigers pulled senior goalie Matt Vernon, Mbereko’s replacement, for an extra skater.

Giving up the first goal, Mbereko officially earned the loss. He made 15 saves, while Vernon recorded six — both allowed a goal.

Vernon, a senior, will start on Saturday’s game two. It is the final regular-season game of his career, and Mayotte feels confident in the veteran.

“We have confidence in Vernon on any night,” Mayotte said. “We’re happy that he’s going to get the opportunity and hopefully win us a hockey game.”

DU is 3-0 against CC this season. The Pioneers have outscored the Tigers 8-1 in the three contests.

The Tigers’ regulation loss on Friday secures them the No. 7 seed in the NCHC Tournament. In mid-January, the Tigers were tied for second in the conference. CC will battle either Omaha or Western Michigan in the conference quarterfinals.

But before that, the Tigers will look to avoid the season sweep against DU on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.