Colorado College picked up its first loss of the 2022-23 season Friday, falling 5-1 to St. Lawrence on the road.
The Saints scored 12 minutes into the first period when Jordan Steinmetz scored off a deflection. They doubled their lead less than a minute into the second on a shorthanded goal from Justin Paul.
CC, however, didn’t go down without a fight.
Tyler Coffey scored on a power play midway through the second period, making it 2-1. Logan Will and Nicklas Andrews assisted Coffey’s goal.
St. Lawrence used the third period to pull away. The Saints scored three goals in less than two minutes of game time to clinch their four-goal win.
St. Lawrence outshot CC 27-25, as freshman Gleb Veremyev led the Tigers with five shots. The Tigers went 1-for-4 on the power play, while St. Lawrence went 0-for-1.
Senior goaltender Matt Vernon picked up his first loss of the year, recording 22 saves and allowing four goals. St. Lawrence goalie Emil Vetterquist earned the win, making 24 saves and allowing one goal.
Colorado College will look for redemption against the Saints on Saturday, when puck drop is slated for 5 p.m.