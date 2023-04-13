Colorado College’s goalie room appears to be set for the 2023-24 season.

The Tigers reportedly earned a commitment from Boston College transfer Henry Wilder on Wednesday. Wilder will join Kaidan Mbereko and Jake Begley as goaltenders on CC’s roster.

In three seasons for the Eagles, Wilder appeared in 13 games, posting a 4-6-0 record.

Wilder played three games in the 2022-23 season, recording a .857 save percentage and 5.48 goals against average. His busiest season was the one before, when Wilder played in seven games and recorded a career-best 3.07 goals against average.

Wilder’s addition gives the Tigers more depth in goal after Matt Vernon graduated and signed with the ECHL’s Reading Royals.

Mbereko, a freshman in 2022-23, played 30 games in his first year of college hockey, posting a .925 save percentage. Begley, a junior, made his CC debut on Dec. 30, 2022, against Princeton, playing the final 1:22 of regulation.