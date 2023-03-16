The stage at Xcel Energy Center will be far greater this weekend than it was the last time Matthew Gleason skated at that rink.

A junior forward for CC’s hockey team, Gleason is a native of St. Paul, Minnesota. The Tigers will compete in St. Paul this weekend at the NCHC’s Frozen Faceoff, starting Friday, after CC swept Western Michigan in the conference quarterfinals last week.

Despite being a native of Minnesota, Gleason has played hockey at Xcel Energy Center — home of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild — just once.

As a 5-year-old, he competed in the “Ketchup vs. Mustard” game during the intermission of a Wild game.

Gleason recalls that the exhibition wasn’t particularly formal. As a battle of elementary-aged kids going against other elementary-aged kids, there were countless falls, slips and other instances of sloppy play.

For years since then, Gleason has dreamt of playing at the Wild’s arena in a more official setting.

Largely because of his efforts last week, Gleason will get that chance.

In Saturday’s game two of the series against WMU, Gleason scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure CC’s first Frozen Faceoff appearance since 2019.

As a Tiger, Gleason has scored 11 goals. And the forward has notched dozens more between the junior and youth levels.

But his game-winner against WMU ranks at the top of the list for many reasons.

“Hugging the guys, screaming at each others’ faces was unreal,” Gleason said. “Especially in Lawson Arena, which is a sweet environment, it was pretty cool.”

Moments after scoring, Gleason realized he would be going home. The junior batted his forearms against each other to display an X, representing Xcel Energy Center.

“I shouted, ‘We’re going home,’” Gleason said.

Gleason doesn’t know what to expect. It has been almost two decades since his last game at Xcel Energy Arena.

But with local family and friends packing the seats, he knows it will be memorable.

“It should be pretty cool,” Gleason said.

While it will be a homecoming for Gleason, he hopes the journey doesn’t end in his hometown: The Tigers are now two wins away from a berth to the NCAA Tournament.

They will open the Frozen Faceoff against No. 3 Denver. If CC wins that game, it will battle either St. Cloud State or North Dakota in the NCHC Championship Game.

CC has played four games against Denver this year, losing each time.

All of those games, though, were competitive. The Tigers’ widest margin of defeat was three goals, while they lost twice by two and once by one.

The last time CC and DU played, the Tigers held their first lead in the series since 2021 before the Pioneers came back and won 4-2.

“We’re excited — they’re our rival,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “We felt like we let one get away from us the last time we played them at home.”

There are no moral victories when it comes to playoff hockey. The Tigers are going to St. Paul with one goal: Win.

That said, the Tigers have shown grit to even reach the Frozen Faceoff.

CC went 0-11-2 in its last 13 regular-season games. Before the WMU playoff series, the Tigers hadn’t won since Jan. 13.

It would have been easy for them to give up on the year — but they never did.

“I think it says everything about the guys we have in our locker room,” Mayotte said. “To still have the belief and confidence that we did, that’s toughness.

“I’m already proud of this team: We’ve battled through so much.”

Gleason is 1-0 at Xcel Energy Center. He helped lead Team Ketchup to victory when he was just 5 years old.

With much higher stakes, Gleason looks to improve his record to 2-0.

“We’re happy to make the ‘X,’ but we don’t want it to end there,” Gleason said. “Our expectations are just to show up Friday and play our best game.”