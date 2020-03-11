The Colorado College athletic department has suspended spring sports and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will host games this weekend without fans in attendance in response to the coronavirus.
"As part of a campus-wide response to COVID-19 resulting in distance learning and a non-essential travel restriction, Colorado College spring team sports will suspend their seasons effective March 18. Practice and competition will continue until then," a post on the school's website at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday read. "Practice and games for all student-athletes will resume if and when classes resume on campus. The college will continue to monitor the outbreak and update student-athletes with further plans as soon as possible."
A post on the UCCS website read, "In accordance to direction from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs home games this week will be closed to the public."
The UCCS women's lacrosse team plays Ashland University on Thursday and the baseball team is scheduled to play four games against Dixie State on Saturday and Sunday.
Only essential game-day personnel and limited immediate family members of the participating student-athletes will be allowed into the game-day facility. UCCS students, faculty and staff will not be permitted into the games.
UCCS said in the post it will, "continue to monitor the events related to COVID-19 and attendance restrictions for future home games."